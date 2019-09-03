Netflix : RAMIN BAHRANI TO DIRECT PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS AND RAJKUMAR RAO IN NETFLIX FILM THE WHITE TIGER

Mumbai, September 4th, 2019: Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, announced the cast of its upcoming film The White Tiger. Adapted from Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name, The White Tiger stars debutante Adarsh Gourav, award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao (Stree, Bareily Ki Barfi, Newton, Shahid and Omerta), and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Isn't it Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, The Sky Is Pink) in pivotal roles.

Filming for The White Tiger will begin this fall in India. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora, while Ramin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes) who is also writing the screenplay for the film, will be taking the director's chair as well. Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer.

Based on the Man Booker prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

Speaking about her next project with Netflix, Chopra Jonas said, 'I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.'

Speaking on his role in the film, Rao said, 'It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!'

'I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga's brilliant novel The White Tiger for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project,' said writer and director Ramin Bahrani.

