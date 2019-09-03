Log in
Netflix : RAMIN BAHRANI TO DIRECT PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS AND RAJKUMAR RAO IN NETFLIX FILM THE WHITE TIGER

09/03/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

Mumbai, September 4th, 2019: Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, announced the cast of its upcoming film The White Tiger. Adapted from Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name, The White Tiger stars debutante Adarsh Gourav, award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao (Stree, Bareily Ki Barfi, Newton, Shahid and Omerta), and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Isn't it Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, The Sky Is Pink) in pivotal roles.

Filming for The White Tiger will begin this fall in India. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora, while Ramin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes) who is also writing the screenplay for the film, will be taking the director's chair as well. Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer.

Based on the Man Booker prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

Speaking about her next project with Netflix, Chopra Jonas said, 'I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.'

Speaking on his role in the film, Rao said, 'It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!'

'I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga's brilliant novel The White Tiger for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project,' said writer and director Ramin Bahrani.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

For the latest news, updates and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia and FB @NetflixIndia

Media Contact

Netflix India: Neha Kaul

nkaul@netflix.com

Baishali Chatterjee

baishali.chatterjee@publicisconsultants-asia.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 03:56:10 UTC
