Netflix : ROBERT RODRIGUEZ DIRECTS “WE CAN BE HEROES” FOR NETFLIX

08/21/2019 | 04:23pm EDT
  • Director: Robert Rodriguez
  • Writer: Robert Rodriguez
  • Cast: Christian Slater (Mr. Robot, The Wife), YaYa Gosselin (FBI Most Wanted, The Purge), Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel, This is Us), Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken (The Kids are Alright, A Christmas Story LIve!), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Hala Finley (Man with a Plan, Backroads) Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion, SWAT), Lotus Blossom (Magic Max), Lyon Daniels (Patriot), Nathan Blair (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, Better Luck Tomorrow),Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box, Waco), Adriana Barraza (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Babel, Cake, Penny Dreadful) and Christopher McDonald (Mr. Iglesias, Wetlands) with Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Wonder Woman 1984) and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas (Isn't It Romantic, Baywatch)
  • Producer: Robert Rodriguez
  • Logline: When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.
  • The film is currently shooting in Texas
  • Rodriguez has previous experience with the action-adventure drama. He previously directed, wrote, and produced Spy Kids which went on to become a major movie franchise. Rodriguez also directed The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, a superhero-kid film intended for the same audience as his Spy Kids franchise.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 20:22:04 UTC
