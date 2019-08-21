Netflix : ROBERT RODRIGUEZ DIRECTS “WE CAN BE HEROES” FOR NETFLIX
0
08/21/2019 | 04:23pm EDT
Director: Robert Rodriguez
Writer: Robert Rodriguez
Cast: Christian Slater (Mr. Robot, The Wife), YaYa Gosselin (FBI Most Wanted, The Purge), Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel, This is Us), Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken (The Kids are Alright, A Christmas Story LIve!), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Hala Finley (Man with a Plan, Backroads) Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion, SWAT), Lotus Blossom (Magic Max), Lyon Daniels (Patriot), Nathan Blair (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift,Better Luck Tomorrow),Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box, Waco), Adriana Barraza (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Babel, Cake, Penny Dreadful) and Christopher McDonald (Mr. Iglesias, Wetlands) with Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Wonder Woman 1984) and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas (Isn't It Romantic, Baywatch)
Producer: Robert Rodriguez
Logline: When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.
The film is currently shooting in Texas
Rodriguez has previous experience with the action-adventure drama. He previously directed, wrote, and produced Spy Kids which went on to become a major movie franchise. Rodriguez also directed The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, a superhero-kid film intended for the same audience as his Spy Kids franchise.