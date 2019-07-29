Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Netflix, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Over $500K in Losses to Contact the Firm – NFLX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) from April 17, 2019 through July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 20, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Netflix investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Netflix class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1625.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1625.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
01:01pNETFLIX : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Netflix, Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
12:13pNETFLIX : Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to premiere at New York Film Fest
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/26NETFLIX : Big mouth gets even bigger as netflix inks deal with the creative team..
PU
07/26NETFLIX : SOFIA CARSON TO MAKE HER FEATURE FILM DEBUT STARRING IN DANCE ENSEMBLE..
PU
07/26NETFLIX : New Netflix Documentary on Cambridge Analytica Doubles as a Mystery
DJ
07/26SES's affirmed outlook eases concerns, shares jump
RE
07/25VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's Universal reports stellar results ahead of possible ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 197 M
EBIT 2019 2 691 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 102x
P/E ratio 2020 59,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,78x
EV / Sales2020 6,42x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 335,78  $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX25.45%147 016
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD17.60%447 778
NASPERS LIMITED27.66%108 139
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%75 486
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA36.90%28 072
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.83%23 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group