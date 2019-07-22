Netflix : SEVENTEEN WILL PARTICIPATE ON THE OFFICIAL SECTION OF THE SAN SEBASTIAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Madrid, july 19th, 2019 - Today José Luis Rebordinos, Director of the San Sebastián International Film Festival, announced that SEVENTEEN, Netflix's Spanish original film produced by Atípica Films, will be one of the films presented on this year's edition of the Festival within the Official Selection not participating in the competition. SSIFF will take place from september 20th to 28th.

SEVENTEEN, the new production by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo (DarkBlueAlmostBlack, Fat People, Cousinhood, Family United) represents the comeback to films of this director and screenwriter, who has received over 90 international awards and 30 Goya Awards nominations. Six years after premiering his last film and after publishing his successful first novel Alice's Island (finalist of Premio Planeta 2015), Sánchez Arévalo returns with a heartfelt and simple story.

Produced by Atípica Films, with José Antonio Félez and Cristina Sutherland as executive producers, SEVENTEEN will be Netflix's first original spanish film to participate in the Official Section of the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, director:

'It's been six years since I premiered my last film. You could say that I had to stop. Sometimes to move forward you have to make a pause. In this time, I've written a novel, I've done advertising, I've directed a play, I kept doing short films. Yes, it's been six fulfilling years creative-wise, in which, despite not having done any films, I've felt a clear evolution as a filmmaker. And I believe everything adds up and for me, it leads to the same thing: telling stories'.

The film will premiere globally in over 190 countries this fall, starring Biel Montoro (Superlópez, Blue Rai, Mira lo que has hecho) and, participating on his first film, Nacho Sánchez, the youngest actor to win the prestigious Premio Max de Teatro 2018 for his role in Iván y los Perros, and winner of the Premio Unión de Actores for Best New Actor for his role in La Piedra Oscura.

The dogs are, alongside the two siblings on this story, the canine protagonists of this animal-loving road movie. The canine stars were chosen with no type of previous training, rescued from animal protection associations with the commitment of finding a home for them.

Entirely shot in Cantabria, SEVENTEEN, tells the story of a 17-year-old who escapes from juvie in search of his therapy dog, embarking on an unlikely journey of reconnection through the Cantabria countryside involving his older brother, their grandmother, two dogs, a cow and an old RV.

About SEVENTEEN

As part of the rehabilitation program at a juvenile detention center, 17-year-old Hector creates an unbreakable bond with a dog as timid and aloof as him. When the therapy dog is suddenly adopted and doesn't return, Hector escapes to look for him. And so, an unexpected journey begins in the company of his older brother Ismael, their grandmother Cuca, two dogs, a cow and other animals.

