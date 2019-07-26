Netflix : SOFIA CARSON TO MAKE HER FEATURE FILM DEBUT STARRING IN DANCE ENSEMBLE “FEEL THE BEAT” FOR NETFLIX
07/26/2019 | 11:25am EDT
SOFIA CARSON TO MAKE HER FEATURE FILM DEBUT STARRING IN DANCE ENSEMBLE 'FEEL THE BEAT' FOR NETFLIX
Director: Elissa Down (The Honor List)
Producer: Susan Cartsonis (Deidra and Laney Rob a Train, The DUFF, Aquamarine, What Women Want) for Resonate Entertainment
Associate Producer: Clément Bauer for Resonate Entertainment
Executive Producer: Brent Emery (Carrie Pilby, The Road Within), Suzanne Farwell (The Intern, The Holiday) both for Resonate Entertainment and Aaron Barnett (In the Shadow of the Moon)
Writers: Michael Armbruster (Beautiful Boy, End of Sentence) & Shawn Ku (Beautiful Boy, A Score to Settle)
Cast: Sofia Carson (Descendants trilogy, PLL: The Perfectionists), Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess is a Loser, The Half of It), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Lidya Jewett (Good Girls, Hidden Figures), Eva Hauge, Johanna Colón (Troupe Zero), Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson (Tomorrowland), Shaylee Mansfield (Noelle), Justin Allan, Kai Zen, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman (Plus One, Modern Love), Ken Pak, Dennis Andres, Amy Stewart.
Choreographer: Emmy Award-Winner, Mia Michaels (So You Think You Can Dance, Rock of Ages, and Step Up).
Logline: After failing to find success on Broadway, April (Sofia Carson) returns to her small hometown and is reluctantly recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.
Feel The Beat joins Netflix's growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things), produced by Wonderland as well as 2020 films The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Break Point) and produced in partnership with WWE Studios; A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, directed by Rachel Talalay (Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale), produced by Montecito and Walden; and Hello, Universe, based on Erin Entrada Kelly's Newbery Award-winning, New York Times bestselling novel, produced by Significant Productions.
Principal photography began July 25th in Toronto, Canada