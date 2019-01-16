Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 02:23:33 pm
353.51 USD   -0.32%
02:48aNetflix Raises Prices To Pay for Big Spending -- WSJ
DJ
01/15NETFLIX : Raises Prices on All of Its Subscription Plans -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/14NETFLIX, INC. : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : STEVE CARELL, GREG DANIELS AND HOWARD KLEIN REUNITE FOR NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES SPACE FORCE

0
01/16/2019 | 02:09pm EST

Netflix reveals the new series Space Force:https://twitter.com/seewhatsnext/status/1085597548864200704

  • Logline: Workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force.
  • Steve Carell, who co-created the series, will star and executive produce
  • Greg Daniels (The Office (U.S.), King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation), is the co-creator of the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer
  • Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office (U.S.), The Mindy Project, Parks and Recreation) will also serve as executive producer

Social Handles

facebook.com/spaceforce

instagram.com/spaceforce

twitter.com/realspaceforce

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 19:08:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 823 M
EBIT 2018 1 621 M
Net income 2018 1 187 M
Debt 2018 6 753 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 125,17
P/E ratio 2019 81,27
EV / Sales 2018 9,60x
EV / Sales 2019 7,81x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX32.50%145 190
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.83%390 747
NASPERS LIMITED6.56%93 916
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA15.64%22 425
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP4.34%15 172
COSTAR GROUP INC7.41%13 055
