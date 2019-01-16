Netflix : STEVE CARELL, GREG DANIELS AND HOWARD KLEIN REUNITE FOR NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES SPACE FORCE

Netflix reveals the new series Space Force:https://twitter.com/seewhatsnext/status/1085597548864200704
-
Logline: Workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force.
-
Steve Carell, who co-created the series, will star and executive produce
-
Greg Daniels (The Office (U.S.), King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation), is the co-creator of the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer
-
Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office (U.S.), The Mindy Project, Parks and Recreation) will also serve as executive producer
Social Handles
facebook.com/spaceforce
instagram.com/spaceforce
twitter.com/realspaceforce
Disclaimer
Netflix Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 19:08:08 UTC