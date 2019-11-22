Log in
Netflix : STOP-MOTION ANIMATED HOLIDAY SPECIAL ROBIN ROBIN FROM BAFTA AND ACADEMY AWARD AWARD-WINNING STUDIO AARDMAN COMES TO NETFLIX IN 2020

0
11/22/2019 | 02:02am EST

  • Production Company: Aardman: Four time Academy Award winners, ten time Academy Award nominees, creators of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Creature Comforts, Chicken Run, and many more

  • Creators/Directors: Dan Ojari (Slow Derek - Grand Prix: Animated Encounter) and Mikey Please (The Eagleman Stag - BAFTA: Best Animated Short, Marilyn Myller -McLaren Award: Edinburgh Film Festival)

  • Producer: Helen Argo (Tate Movie Project, Wallace & Gromit's Musical Marvels)

  • Executive Producer: Sarah Cox (Tate Movie Project and BAFTA nominated Heavy Pockets)

  • Logline: When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse - but ends up discovering who she really is.

  • 'When Mikey and Dan first pitched us the concept for Robin Robin we knew instantly that this was a rare and special project that we had to make together. It's a beautifully crafted stop-frame musical that immediately feels classic whilst being groundbreaking and modern.' -- Sarah Cox, Executive Producer.

  • 'Together with Aardman, we're thrilled to celebrate and introduce new generations of families around the world to the craft of stop motion animation through Robin Robin, a magical tale that warms the heart and can be enjoyed by the whole family.' -- Alexi Wheeler, Manager of Kids and Family International Originals at Netflix.

  • Robin Robin is currently in production at Aardman's award-winning studio in the UK and will debut on Netflix in time for the holidays in 2020.

  • A number of Aardman's beloved films, such as Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Flushed Away, and Shaun the Sheep Movie are currently available for members to enjoy on Netflix in most countries.

  • Robin Robin will join Netflix's growing family-friendly animated slate, which includes Sergio Pablos's Klaus (streaming now), Kris Pearn's The Willoughbys, Glen Keane's Over The Moon, Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild, Nora Twomey's My Father's Dragon, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Chris Williams' Jacob and the Sea Beast, and Mark Osborne's Escape From Hat.

  • Press Asset:Robin RobinStill (please download)

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:01:06 UTC
