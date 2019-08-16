Netflix : Sacred Games 2 Launches with an Exclusive Fan Screening, Along with the Cast & Crew

Log in
Sacred Games 2 Launches with an Exclusive Fan Screening, Along with the Cast & Crew

08/16/2019

Image Link

Red-Carpet Video

Netflix's most-awaited show, Sacred Games 2, released on the service on August 15, 2019, at midnight and, needless to say, fans have been glued to their screens, binge-watching the series ever since. And to celebrate this release with the fans of the show, Netflix hosted an exclusive star-studded screening of the second season's first episode, complete with the cast and crew on August 14, 2019, across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

As a special surprise, Mumbai's screening saw eminent members of the Sacred Games 2 team, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Amruta Subhash, Elnaaz Norouzi, Luke Kenny, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, and Neeraj Ghaywan, attend and interact with the fans and guests. With three screenings and a massive, enthusiastic turnout, the official launch Sacred Games 2 was a huge success.

Watch Sacred Games 2 exclusively on Netflix.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

For the latest news, updates, and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia and FB @NetflixIndia

Media Contact

Jigna Shah

jignas@netflix.com

Purvi Chaudhary

purvi.chaudhary@publicisconsultants-asia.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 07:36:05 UTC
