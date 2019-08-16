Netflix : Sacred Games 2 Launches with an Exclusive Fan Screening, Along with the Cast & Crew

Image Link

Netflix's most-awaited show, Sacred Games 2, released on the service on August 15, 2019, at midnight and, needless to say, fans have been glued to their screens, binge-watching the series ever since. And to celebrate this release with the fans of the show, Netflix hosted an exclusive star-studded screening of the second season's first episode, complete with the cast and crew on August 14, 2019, across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

As a special surprise, Mumbai's screening saw eminent members of the Sacred Games 2 team, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Amruta Subhash, Elnaaz Norouzi, Luke Kenny, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, and Neeraj Ghaywan, attend and interact with the fans and guests. With three screenings and a massive, enthusiastic turnout, the official launch Sacred Games 2 was a huge success.

