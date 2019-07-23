|
Netflix : Segunda temporada de O Escolhido estreia em novembro
07/23/2019 | 12:00am EDT
Segunda temporada de O Escolhido estreia em novembro
Receive Press Release Updates
Submit
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Welcome!
Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!
Disclaimer
Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 03:59:09 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|20 197 M
|EBIT 2019
|2 686 M
|Net income 2019
|1 477 M
|Debt 2019
|10 134 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|94,6x
|P/E ratio 2020
|55,2x
|EV / Sales2019
|7,24x
|EV / Sales2020
|5,98x
|Capitalization
|136 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|43
|Average target price
|
391,22 $
|Last Close Price
|
310,62 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
65,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
25,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-56,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NETFLIX
|16.05%
|137 768