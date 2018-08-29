Log in
Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/29/2018 | 12:57am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WELLS DAVID B

NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

8/27/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

1000

Common Stock

8/27/2018

M

A

$32.04

1000

D

(1)

1000

Common Stock

8/27/2018

S

D

$367.0

0

D

(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Date ExercisableExpiration Date

TitleCodeV (A)

(D)Amount or Number of Shares

$32.04

8/27/2018

M

1000

(1)

7/1/2013

7/1/2023

Common Stock

1000

$0.0

1424

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Transaction made pursuant to duly adopted trading plan under Rule 10b5-1(c).

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

WELLS DAVID B

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032

CFO

Signatures

By: David Hyman, Authorized Signatory For: David B. Wells

8/28/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 22:56:03 UTC
