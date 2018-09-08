Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BARTON RICHARD N
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
9/6/2018
(Street)
LOS GATOS, CA 95032
(City)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
(State)
(Zip)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock
4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)
9/6/2018 9/6/2018 9/7/2018 9/7/2018
OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
M
M
S
S
350
350
350
350
(1)
(1)
(1)
A
D
A
D
$28.5914 $347.3
$28.5914 $342.25
7393 7043 7393 7043
20000
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of
Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)
Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)
$28.5914
$28.5914
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
9/6/2018
M
9/7/2018
M
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
BARTON RICHARD N
100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032
|
X
SignaturesBy: Jason Fox, Authorized Signatory For: Richard N. Barton
** Signature of Reporting Person
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
D
D
D
DIBy Foundation (2)
350
(1)
12/1/2010
Common Stock
350
$0.0
1129
D
350
(1)
12/1/2010
12/1/2020
Common Stock
350
$0.0
779
D
9/7/2018
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.