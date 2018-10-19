Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HALEY TIMOTHY M
NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE
10/16/2018
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
LOS GATOS, CA 95032
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
10/16/2018
M
A
$4.2671
D
(1)
12705
Common Stock
10/16/2018
M
A
$3.1486
21882
D
(1)
3100
Common Stock
10/16/2018
S
D
(1)
$334.7084
(2)
18782
D
6700
Common Stock
10/16/2018
S
D
(1)
$335.7657
(3)
12082
D
4700
Common Stock
10/16/2018
S
D
(1)
$336.6443
(4)
7382
D
7282
Common Stock
10/16/2018
S
D
(1)
$337.55
(5)
100
D
Common Stock
10/16/2018
S
100
(1)
D
$338.205
0
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)
$3.1486
10/16/2018
M
12705
(1)
12/1/2018
12/1/2008
Common Stock
12705
$0.0
0
D
Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)
$4.2671
10/16/2018
M
9177
(1)
1/2/2009
1/2/2019
Common Stock
9177
$0.0
0
D
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Transaction made pursuant to duly adopted trading plan under Rule 10b5-1(c).
-
(2) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $334.19 to $335.15. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
-
(3) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $335.19 to $336.14. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
-
(4) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $336.20 to $337.13. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
-
(5) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $337.20 to $338.05. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale
price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
HALEY TIMOTHY M
100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032
|
X
Signatures
By: Veronique Bourdeau, Authorized Signatory For: Timothy M. Haley
10/18/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
