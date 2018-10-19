Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

HALEY TIMOTHY M

NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

10/16/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

9177

10/16/2018

M

A

$4.2671

9177

D

(1)

12705

Common Stock

10/16/2018

M

A

$3.1486

21882

D

(1)

3100

Common Stock

10/16/2018

S

D

(1)

$334.7084

(2)

18782

D

6700

Common Stock

10/16/2018

S

D

(1)

$335.7657

(3)

12082

D

4700

Common Stock

10/16/2018

S

D

(1)

$336.6443

(4)

7382

D

7282

Common Stock

10/16/2018

S

D

(1)

$337.55

(5)

100

D

Common Stock

10/16/2018

S

100

(1)

D

$338.205

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

V (A)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

$3.1486

10/16/2018

M

12705

(1)

12/1/2018

12/1/2008

Common Stock

12705

$0.0

0

D

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

$4.2671

10/16/2018

M

9177

(1)

1/2/2009

1/2/2019

Common Stock

9177

$0.0

0

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Transaction made pursuant to duly adopted trading plan under Rule 10b5-1(c).

(2) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $334.19 to $335.15. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(3) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $335.19 to $336.14. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(4) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $336.20 to $337.13. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(5) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $337.20 to $338.05. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale

price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other HALEY TIMOTHY M 100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032 X

Signatures

By: Veronique Bourdeau, Authorized Signatory For: Timothy M. Haley

10/18/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

