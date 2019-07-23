Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

HASTINGS REED

NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

7/22/2019

CEO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

M

55342

A

$6.0214

55342

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

3815

D

$306.814

(2)

51527

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

9574

D

$307.6864

(3)

41953

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

8000

D

$308.6521

(4)

33953

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

17407

D

$309.7483

(5)

16546

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

10046

D

$310.735

(6)

6500

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

3400

D

$311.7897

(7)

3100

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

1380

D

$312.7267

(8)

1720

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

1220

D

$313.6656

(9)

500

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/22/2019

S

500 (1)

D

$314.438 (10)

0

D

Common Stock

5558947

I

by Trust

(11)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Non-Qualified

(1)

Common

Stock Option

$6.0214

7/22/2019

M

55342

9/1/2009

9/1/2019

55342

$0.0

0

D

Stock

(right to buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Transaction made pursuant to duly adopted trading plan under Rule 10b5-1(c).
  2. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $306.20 to $307.16.
  3. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $307.21 to $308.20.
  1. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $308.21 to $309.20.
  2. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $309.21 to $310.19.
  3. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $310.21 to $311.17.
  4. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $311.23 to $312.18.
  5. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $312.29 to $313.19.
  6. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $313.34 to $314.25.
  7. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $314.34 to $314.54.
  8. As Trustee of the Hastings-Quillin Family Trust

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

HASTINGS REED

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

X

CEO

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

Signatures

By: Veronique Bourdeau, Authorized Signatory For: Reed Hastings

7/23/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 23:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
07:20pNETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
06:12pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
03:48pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
01:25pNFLX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Cla..
PR
11:45aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/23NETFLIX : Segunda temporada de O Escolhido estreia em novembro
PU
07/22NETFLIX : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netfl..
BU
07/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netflix, ..
BU
07/22The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ne..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 197 M
EBIT 2019 2 690 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 93,7x
P/E ratio 2020 54,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,16x
EV / Sales2020 5,92x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 307,30  $
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX16.05%136 000
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.93%433 046
NASPERS LIMITED23.57%108 191
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%74 079
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA29.30%26 515
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR6.28%22 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group