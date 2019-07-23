Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $308.21 to $309.20.

The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $309.21 to $310.19.

The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $310.21 to $311.17.

The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $311.23 to $312.18.

The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $312.29 to $313.19.

The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $313.34 to $314.25.

The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $314.34 to $314.54.