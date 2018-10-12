Netflix : TAMARA TAYLOR AND J.C. MACKENZIE TO LEAD THE CAST OF OCTOBER FACTION

-
New 10 episode sci-fi series October Faction, based on the successful IDW comic book written by Steve Niles, has found its cast. The story follows the monster hunting Allen family.
Tamara Taylor (Bones, Altered Carbon, Lost, Justice League: Gods and Monsters) will play Deloris Allen.
J.C. Mackenzie (Molly's Game, The Wolf of Wall Street) will play Fred Allen.
Aurora Burghart (Sex Education) will play Viv Allen.
Gabriel Darku (Impulse, ReBoot: The Guardian Code, American Gods) will play Geoff Allen.
The series also includes Wendy Crewson (The Vow, Room), Megan Follows (Reign, Anne of Green Gables) and Stephen McHattie (Watchmen, Maurice Richard).
The series was adapted and created by Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow, Krypton) who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.
October Faction is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment. IDW Entertainment is the worldwide distributor (excluding Canada) for the series.
