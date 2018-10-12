Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netflix : TAMARA TAYLOR AND J.C. MACKENZIE TO LEAD THE CAST OF OCTOBER FACTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 07:13pm CEST
  • New 10 episode sci-fi series October Faction, based on the successful IDW comic book written by Steve Niles, has found its cast. The story follows the monster hunting Allen family.
  • Tamara Taylor (Bones, Altered Carbon, Lost, Justice League: Gods and Monsters) will play Deloris Allen.
  • J.C. Mackenzie (Molly's Game, The Wolf of Wall Street) will play Fred Allen.
  • Aurora Burghart (Sex Education) will play Viv Allen.
  • Gabriel Darku (Impulse, ReBoot: The Guardian Code, American Gods) will play Geoff Allen.
  • The series also includes Wendy Crewson (The Vow, Room), Megan Follows (Reign, Anne of Green Gables) and Stephen McHattie (Watchmen, Maurice Richard).
  • The series was adapted and created by Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow, Krypton) who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.
  • October Faction is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment. IDW Entertainment is the worldwide distributor (excluding Canada) for the series.

Tamara Taylor Headshot Here

J.C. Mackenzie Headshot Here

Aurora Burghart Headshot Here

Gabriel Darku Headshot Here

Wendy Crewson Headshot Here

Megan Follows Headshot Here

Stephen McHattie Headshot Here

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 17:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
07:13pNETFLIX : Tamara taylor and j.c. mackenzie to lead the cast of october faction
PU
05:00pNETFLIX : Emma Roberts to star in Netflix skating drama 'Spinning Out'
AQ
10/11NETFLIX : And sugar23 enter into multi-year film deal
PU
10/11Risk of streaming fatigue as Walmart, AT&T, Disney join fray
AQ
10/11NETFLIX : Emma roberts to star in netflix ice skating drama series spinning out
PU
10/11NETFLIX, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/11High-flying tech stocks at forefront of Wall Street's slump
AQ
10/11NETFLIX : Leslye Headland to write and direct Tell Me Everything
PU
10/10AT&T plans Warner Media subscription video service
RE
10/10NETFLIX : The witcher casts pivotal roles of ciri & yennefer
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:52aTop 7 5G Stocks To Play The 5G Boom Starting In 2019 
09:54aReaching Peak Technology Stocks 
07:41aCiti upgrades Netflix after tech rout 
10/11TECH LUNCH BREAK : Recovering from the fall 
10/11Not A Panic, Just A Return To Normal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 842 M
EBIT 2018 1 684 M
Net income 2018 1 213 M
Debt 2018 6 717 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 120,10
P/E ratio 2019 73,50
EV / Sales 2018 9,25x
EV / Sales 2019 7,56x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 381 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX67.27%139 825
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-34.53%325 826
NASPERS LIMITED-23.53%79 725
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%27 121
IQIYI INC0.00%18 067
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP58.00%16 078
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.