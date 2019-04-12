Netflix : THE PROTECTOR SEASON 2 SPECIAL SCREENING AT THE 37TH ISTANBUL FILM FESTIVAL

Istanbul, Turkey - 11 April 2019 -- World's leading internet entertainment service Netflix's first ever Turkish original series The Protector's second season premiered at the 37th Istanbul Film Festival.

On April 11, a special screening was organized with the attendance of the cast and the directors. Istanbul Film Festival Director Kerem Ayan hosted a short panel with Çağatay Ulusoy, Ayça Ayşin Turan, Hazar Ergüçlü, Engin Öztürk, Okan Yalabık, Burçin Terzioğlu and the directors, Umut Aral and Gönenç Uyanık right before the screening.

The first two episodes of the total 8-episode series, to be aired on Netflix on April 26, received very positive feedback from the festival audience.

A SNEAK PEEK INTO SEASON 2!

In Season 2, Hakan must now face not one, but all seven Immortals, with each of them determined to destroy Istanbul. As Protector, Hakan will fight to stop them - all while leading the Loyal Ones, loving Leyla and trying to survive a new arrival… Immortals are back and hungry to attack. Even though Hakan deeply feels angry at himself for failing his mission, he has to use that rage to turn the tables and learn how to control it... Because this time, he knows his adversaries and so they do. This is no longer hide and seek. Now Istanbul is a battlefield...