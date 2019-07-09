Log in
Netflix : THE SECOND SEASON OF SACRED GAMES IS ALL SET TO STREAM ON NETFLIX THIS AUGUST 15, 2019

07/09/2019 | 03:08am EDT

09 July 2019

THE SECOND SEASON OF SACRED GAMES IS ALL SET TO STREAM ON NETFLIX THIS AUGUST 15, 2019 THE WAIT IS OVER AS THE SEASON'S MOST EXCITING CHASE CONTINUES...

Link To The Trailer Here

Download Character Images Here

Mumbai, July 09, 2019: The answer to 'Pachchis dino mein kya hoga' is around the corner. After months of waiting and wondering, the countdown to the biggest game of the year finally begins. Sacred Games Season 2 - the second part of the most-awaited show in recent times - is back on Netflix on August 15, 2019. Picking up from the nail-biting finish of Season 1, the upcoming season twists, turns and swerves in the ultimate mission to save the City of Dreams, as shown in the trailer released along with the date.

Tune in to watch Saif Ali Khan aka Sartaj Singh, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, struggles to solve the mystery of Gaitonde's third father, and attempts to salvage his failed marriage, all while trying to save Mumbai from a massacre. In turn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes back as Ganesh Gaitonde, who, in his quest to re-establish his power and position as the king, sets up a new cartel far away from his land.

Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin) and Shahid Khan (Ranvir Shorey), the new characters joining the world of Sacred Games, will surprise you by adding numerous twists to the tale. And who can forget the all-knowing and intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi)? Find out more about the story of this self-proclaimed renaissance man who plays a crucial role in shaping and building the crescendo in the new season.

Vikramaditya Motwane, who turns showrunner with the second season, shares his thoughts before the release of the show, 'We're extremely excited to finally be able to share with the fans of Sacred Games what they've all been waiting for with bated breath - the date of its release on Netflix! This season is bigger, more compelling, and totally unexpected. Be prepared to discover a different side to each character as we take the audience on a tremendous journey, and address questions left unanswered last season.'

Once you've watched the trailer on loop, brace yourselves for the biggest game of the show that is back to make your screen time sacred! Block your calendars and mark your spot on the couch. It's time to binge-watch Sacred Games season 2 on August 15, 2019, only on Netflix.

The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, and has been adapted by Vikram Chandra's book with the same name. Writers Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath have adapted the book for the series.

SEE YOU AT THE GAMES!

P.S- If you still haven't watched the first season of Sacred Games, stop whatever you're doing, and binge it now on- https://www.netflix.com

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 149 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Media Contact

Jigna Shah

jignas@netflix.com

Purvi Chaudhary

Purvi.Chaudhary@publicisconsultants-asia.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:07:06 UTC
