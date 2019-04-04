Netflix : THE “TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE” SEQUEL ROUNDS OUT CAST

THE 'TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE' SEQUEL ROUNDS OUT CAST
-
Madeleine Arthur (Big Eyes), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde, Two and a Half Men, Mr Mercedes) with Sarayu Blue (Blockers) join previously announced Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Jordan Fisher, Ross Butler and John Corbett in the much anticipated To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel for Netflix.
-
Arthur is reprising her role as Christine from the first To All The Boys movie.
-
The film is based on the popular YA To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy by New York Times Bestselling Author Jenny Han.
-
Director: Michael Fimognari
-
Production Companies: Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment
-
Executive Producers: Robyn Marshall, Max Siemers, Jenny Han, Susan Johnson, Shelley Zimmerman, Rebecca Glashow
-
Kaplan produced the first To All The Boys I've Loved Before and through his Ace Entertainment previously partnered with Netflix on the feature Irreplaceable You and the upcoming April feature The Perfect Date.
-
• Awesomeness previously partnered with Netflix in producing 2018's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, 2017's You Get Me, upcoming feature, The Perfect Date and upcoming series, Trinkets.
-
The sequel is currently in production and will be released by Netflix
Disclaimer
Netflix Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 22:46:01 UTC