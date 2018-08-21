Netflix : TIFFANY HADDISH TO HEADLINE ALL-NEW NETFLIX STAND-UP COMEDY SPECIAL COMING IN 2019

Log in
News Summary

TIFFANY HADDISH TO HEADLINE ALL-NEW NETFLIX STAND-UP COMEDY SPECIAL COMING IN 2019

08/21/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

Tiffany Haddish Headshot Here

Hollywood, Calif. -- August 21, 2018 -- Tiffany Haddish will bring her breakout comedic talent to Netflix, the world's leading entertainment service, in an original hour-long stand up comedy special. Haddish will tape the special in early 2019 and it will premiere globally later in the year.

Haddish, whose breakthrough performance in last year's smash hit Girls' Trip earned her wide acclaim, can currently be seen opposite Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G., and will soon star in Night School, The Oath, and Nobody's Fool. She will also voice the character Tuca in the upcoming Netflix adult animated series Tuca & Bertie.

'Tiffany Haddish is a force,' said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy. 'Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she's an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.'

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 21:56:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 850 M
EBIT 2018 1 686 M
Net income 2018 1 222 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 122,81
P/E ratio 2019 75,27
EV / Sales 2018 9,13x
EV / Sales 2019 7,44x
Capitalization 138 B
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX65.02%137 944
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-14.17%427 803
NASPERS LIMITED-5.75%94 776
IQIYI INC0.00%18 669
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-27.60%16 714
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP55.60%15 834
