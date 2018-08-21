Netflix : TIFFANY HADDISH TO HEADLINE ALL-NEW NETFLIX STAND-UP COMEDY SPECIAL COMING IN 2019

Tiffany Haddish Headshot Here

Hollywood, Calif. -- August 21, 2018 -- Tiffany Haddish will bring her breakout comedic talent to Netflix, the world's leading entertainment service, in an original hour-long stand up comedy special. Haddish will tape the special in early 2019 and it will premiere globally later in the year.

Haddish, whose breakthrough performance in last year's smash hit Girls' Trip earned her wide acclaim, can currently be seen opposite Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G., and will soon star in Night School, The Oath, and Nobody's Fool. She will also voice the character Tuca in the upcoming Netflix adult animated series Tuca & Bertie.

'Tiffany Haddish is a force,' said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy. 'Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she's an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.'

