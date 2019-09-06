Log in
Netflix : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to -2-

09/06/2019 | 05:45am EDT

"We just have to figure out some way to get out of selling DVDs," I said to him. "Doing rental and sales is confusing for our customers and unnecessarily complex for ops. And if we don't sell, Amazon will destroy us when they enter the field. I think we get out now. Focus on rental."

Reed arched his eyebrows.

"Kinda puts all our eggs in one basket," he said.

"That's the only way to make sure you don't break any," I replied.

One of the key lessons I learned at Netflix was the necessity of focus. At a startup, it's hard enough to get a single thing right, much less a whole bunch of things. Especially if the things you are trying to do are not only dissimilar but actively impede each other.

Reed agreed with me. "You're right," he said. "If we get funding this summer, that'll buy us some time. It's a difficult problem."

He frowned, but I could tell he was pleased to have something new to chew on.

"What percentage of revenue comes from rental right now?"

"Roughly 3%," I said, signaling to the flight attendant for a much-needed gin and tonic.

"That's horrible," Reed said. "But sales are a Band-Aid. If we rip it off..."

"Then we have to focus on the wound," I said, squeezing my lime into the drink.

We went back and forth like this for the rest of the plane ride, and it was only when we landed that I realized we hadn't actually formally decided not to take Bezos's offer. Without deciding, we'd decided: We weren't ready to sell.

We agreed that Reed would let Amazon down lightly -- and politely. In the future, we'd be better off having Amazon as a friend, not an enemy.

In the meantime, we needed to figure out a way to get people renting from us.

Adapted from "That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea" by Marc Randolph, the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix. Copyright (c) 2019 by Marc Randolph.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
