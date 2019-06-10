Log in
Netflix : UBISOFT'S “THE DIVISION” STARRING JESSICA CHASTAIN AND JAKE GYLLENHAAL LANDS AT NETFLIX

06/10/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

10 June 2019

UBISOFT'S 'THE DIVISION' STARRING JESSICA CHASTAIN AND JAKE GYLLENHAAL LANDS AT NETFLIX Rafe Judkins to Adapt the Screenplay Based on Best-Selling Tom Clancy Video Game
  • Director: David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, The Fast & Furious Presents: HOBBS & SHAW)
  • Writer: Rafe Judkins to adapt the screenplay based on the best-selling video game
    • Rafe is currently creating the upcoming series Wheel of Time for Amazon, based on the acclaimed fantasy novels.
  • Cast:Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain to star and produce
  • Producers: 87North Productions, Nine Stories, Freckle Films and Ubisoft Film and Television.
  • Logline: In the near future, a pandemic virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions. By Christmas, what's left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated in an attempt to save who and what remains.
  • At launch, The Division quickly became the fastest-selling new IP in video game history and currently has more than 20 million players.
  • The Division 2 launched in March 2019 to critical-acclaim and continues to provide players with new content on an ongoing basis.

About Ubisoft Film and Television:

Ubisoft Film and Television's mission is to bring Ubisoft's award-winning games into new areas of entertainment and share original stories set in the world, culture and community of gaming.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:07:02 UTC
