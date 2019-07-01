Log in
Netflix : UNTITLED CYNTOIA BROWN DOCUMENTARY FROM DIRECTOR DANIEL H. BIRMAN LANDS AT NETFLIX

07/01/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

01 July 2019

UNTITLED CYNTOIA BROWN DOCUMENTARY FROM DIRECTOR DANIEL H. BIRMAN LANDS AT NETFLIX
  • Netflix has acquired documentary feature that will expand on the Cyntoia Brown story from Director Daniel H. Birman.
  • Director: Daniel H. Birman
  • Editor & Supervising Producer: Megan Chao
  • Producer: Susy Garciasalas Barkley
  • Executive Producers: Daniel H. Birman
  • Synopsis: In 2004, 16-year-old Cyntoia Denise Brown was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, for murdering a 43-year-old man who picked her up for sex. She was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison. A product of three generations of violence against women in her biological family, Cyntoia's fate seemed sealed. But in 2019, after nearly ten years of legal challenges, Governor Bill Haslam granted her request for clemency. He did so following a slow shift in the state for legislative change in juvenile sentencing laws and having seen evidence of her maturity, education, and good behavior as a prisoner. Cyntoia is scheduled to leave prison in August 2019, 45 years early. Netflix, in collaboration with Daniel H. Birman Productions, Inc. presents a new feature documentary about Cyntoia Brown's fight for freedom.
  • Birman previously shared part of Cyntoia's journey in Me Facing Life: Cyntoia's Story which aired in 2011. This new feature documentary will tell Cyntoia's expanded narrative and give additional insight on her years in prison and the path to her newfound fate.
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 20:47:01 UTC
