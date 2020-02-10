Log in
NETFLIX    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
02/10 03:58:20 pm
370.655 USD   +1.06%
03:29pNETFLIX : Wall Street Trophy Makes Up for Hollywood Snub
DJ
02:33p'I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS' : Sophia Lillis appears in bloody poster
AQ
01:30pNETFLIX : renews 'Sex Education' for a third season
AQ
Netflix : Wall Street Trophy Makes Up for Hollywood Snub

02/10/2020 | 03:29pm EST

By Paul Vigna

"Oscar buzz" is for actors and directors, not stocks.

Netflix Inc. appeared to be a loser at Sunday night's Academy Awards. The upstart studio had the most nominations, with 24, yet it took home only two awards. In Hollywood, there is a burgeoning debate about whether the establishment is consciously keeping Netflix out of their club.

On Wall Street, nobody cares.

"For Netflix, getting nominated for the awards in and of itself is validation at this point," said Justin Patterson, a senior analyst at Raymond James.

Netflix, which began in 1997 as a DVD-rental service, has been creating original programming since around 2013. Five years ago, it began ramping up feature-length movies. In 2018, it started releasing some of those movies first in theaters, before putting them on its own service.

It has been an expensive expansion -- the company spends billions yearly on programming. But shareholders get it. When it comes to Netflix, "all the investment community cares about is subscriber growth," Mr. Patterson said.

At the beginning of 2015, the company had around 62 million subscribers, with more than 40 million of them in the U.S. At the end of 2019, it had about 158 million, with 67 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Those are the kinds of numbers, not Oscar tallies, that motivates Wall Street.

Over the last five years, Netflix shares have jumped nearly sixfold.

AT&T, whose Warner Bros. unit produced "Joker," is up 9.4% in that same time frame. Comcast Corp., which distributed the World War I drama "1917" through its Universal Studios unit, is up 55%.

Walt Disney Co. owns myriad Oscar winners via its Twentieth Century Pictures, Searchlight Pictures and Pixar units -- to say nothing of its moneymaking Marvel and Lucasfilm studios. Its stock is up 39%. ViacomCBS, whose Paramount Pictures released "Rocketman," is down 40%.

None of those media empires are going to be made or undone by the fortunes of one product from one division. Then again, none of those studios -- or even Netflix -- won the biggest prize on Sunday night. "Parasite," a film about a poor family infiltrating the house and lives of a rich family, won both best director and best picture. It was produced by South Korean company CJ ENM Co., whose shares rose 2.4% on Monday.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 357 M
EBIT 2020 3 929 M
Net income 2020 2 741 M
Debt 2020 12 245 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 61,0x
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
EV / Sales2020 7,11x
EV / Sales2021 6,04x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 366,68  $
Last Close Price 366,77  $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX13.35%152 591
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED7.08%458 510
NASPERS LIMITED13.75%72 923
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.36.62%62 569
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.3.34%26 219
COSTAR GROUP, INC.11.40%24 180
