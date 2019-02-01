Netflix : Your new Netflix ident animation (cue *Netflix Sound*)

Starting today, when you log on to watch any Netflix original, you'll notice something new: a revamped Netflix logo animation. That animation, called an ident by designers, introduces each of our original titles when you start a new episode.

You'll experience that same *Netflix sound* we all love (some more than others)...with a brand new look and feel that reflects who we are today. Here's a peek:

The world has come to love the former ident animation. It's memorable, friendly and instantly recognizable. So why change it now?

Simply put, we've evolved, and wanted to update this signature brand moment to reflect the many choices our fans enjoy today.

The former ident was introduced nearly five years ago when we first started making Netflix originals. We were available in only a handful of countries then. Today, our shows, films and specials span across genres and cultures. Our members from around the world watch them in English, Thai, Italian, Spanish and more.

The new ident animation reflects the diversity and variety of our content. Our favorite part is when the Netflix symbol breaks out into an array of colors--which is inspired by the spectrum of stories, emotions, languages, fans and creators that collectively make up who we are as a brand. The inspiration looks a bit like this:

There's also that darker background, compared with the former red on white. The purpose of this is simple -- we're inviting you to get in the mood for an immersive, cinematic experience at home, on the subway or wherever you're choosing to watch.

You'll start seeing this immediately on new Netflix original titles launching today, like Russian Doll and Velvet Buzzsaw, and on all new originals released going forward. Later this year, we'll complete the process and add it retroactively to the remainder of our catalogue of original titles.

Enjoy!