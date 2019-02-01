Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : Your new Netflix ident animation (cue *Netflix Sound*)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 09:34am EST

Starting today, when you log on to watch any Netflix original, you'll notice something new: a revamped Netflix logo animation. That animation, called an ident by designers, introduces each of our original titles when you start a new episode.

You'll experience that same *Netflix sound* we all love (some more than others)...with a brand new look and feel that reflects who we are today. Here's a peek:

The world has come to love the former ident animation. It's memorable, friendly and instantly recognizable. So why change it now?

Simply put, we've evolved, and wanted to update this signature brand moment to reflect the many choices our fans enjoy today.

The former ident was introduced nearly five years ago when we first started making Netflix originals. We were available in only a handful of countries then. Today, our shows, films and specials span across genres and cultures. Our members from around the world watch them in English, Thai, Italian, Spanish and more.

The new ident animation reflects the diversity and variety of our content. Our favorite part is when the Netflix symbol breaks out into an array of colors--which is inspired by the spectrum of stories, emotions, languages, fans and creators that collectively make up who we are as a brand. The inspiration looks a bit like this:

There's also that darker background, compared with the former red on white. The purpose of this is simple -- we're inviting you to get in the mood for an immersive, cinematic experience at home, on the subway or wherever you're choosing to watch.

You'll start seeing this immediately on new Netflix original titles launching today, like Russian Doll and Velvet Buzzsaw, and on all new originals released going forward. Later this year, we'll complete the process and add it retroactively to the remainder of our catalogue of original titles.

Enjoy!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 14:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
09:34aNETFLIX : Critically acclaimed series 'sex education' to return for a second sea..
PU
09:34aNETFLIX : Your new Netflix ident animation (cue *Netflix Sound*)
PU
01/31NETFLIX : Forms overall deal with academy award and golden globe-winning produce..
PU
01/31NETFLIX : renews 'Fuller House' for fifth and final season
AQ
01/31NETFLIX : CBC president Tait warns of cultural imperialism danger from Netflix
AQ
01/31NETFLIX : Naruna costa and seu jorge to lead brotherhood
PU
01/30TUBI : Everything you need to know about the free movie and TV streaming service
AQ
01/30NETFLIX : today announces a multi-year overall deal with James Honeyborne to pro..
PU
01/30NETFLIX : announces multi-year overall deal with James Honeyborne
PU
01/30NETFLIX : phishing scam targeting Aussies via dodgy emails
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 209 M
EBIT 2019 2 645 M
Net income 2019 1 840 M
Debt 2019 9 557 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 83,61
P/E ratio 2020 50,38
EV / Sales 2019 7,81x
EV / Sales 2020 6,37x
Capitalization 148 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX26.84%148 225
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.91%418 453
NASPERS LIMITED8.57%100 126
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA19.34%24 117
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP15.43%17 645
IQIYI INC35.31%14 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.