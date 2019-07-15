Log in
Netflix : ZACK SNYDER'S “ARMY OF THE DEAD” ROUNDS OUT CAST

07/15/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

15 July 2019

ZACK SNYDER'S 'ARMY OF THE DEAD' ROUNDS OUT CAST Principal Photography Begins in Albuquerque followed by Atlantic City
  • Director: Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300)
  • Writers: story by Zack Snyder, screenplay by Joby Harold and Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten
  • Producer: The Stone Quarry's Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller
  • Cast: Omari Hardwick (Power, Sorry to Bother You), Chris D'Elia (You, Man on Fire), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld, Minamata), Garret Dillahunt (Widows, No Country For Old Men) , Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, Resistance), Raúl Castillo (We The Animals, Vida), Nora Arnezeder (Maniac, Mozart in the Jungle), Samantha Win (Arrow, Justice League), and Rich Cetrone (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Solo: A Star Wars Story) join the previously announced Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi and Huma Qureshi
  • Logline: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.
  • Army of the Dead marks Snyder's return to the zombie genre, previously making his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead for Universal Pictures.
  • Principal photography is currently underway in Albuquerque, NM and will then move to a casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 00:04:01 UTC
