Netflix : ZACK SNYDER'S “ARMY OF THE DEAD” ROUNDS OUT CAST
0
07/15/2019 | 08:05pm EDT
15 July 2019
ZACK SNYDER'S 'ARMY OF THE DEAD' ROUNDS OUT CAST
Principal Photography Begins in Albuquerque followed by Atlantic City
Director: Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300)
Writers: story by Zack Snyder, screenplay by Joby Harold and Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten
Producer: The Stone Quarry's Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller
Cast: Omari Hardwick (Power, Sorry to Bother You), Chris D'Elia (You, Man on Fire), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld, Minamata), Garret Dillahunt (Widows, No Country For Old Men) , Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, Resistance), Raúl Castillo (We The Animals, Vida), Nora Arnezeder (Maniac, Mozart in the Jungle), Samantha Win (Arrow, Justice League), and Rich Cetrone (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Solo: A Star Wars Story) join the previously announced Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi and Huma Qureshi
Logline: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.
Army of the Dead marks Snyder's return to the zombie genre, previously making his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead for Universal Pictures.
Principal photography is currently underway in Albuquerque, NM and will then move to a casino in Atlantic City, NJ