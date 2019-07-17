Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : adds fewer-than-expected subscribers in second quarter; shares tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on the company's office in Hollywood, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc added fewer paid subscribers than expected in the second quarter as the video streaming pioneer raised prices in some of its major markets, including the United States, sending its shares down nearly 10% in extended trading.

"Our missed forecast was across all regions, but slightly more so in regions with price increases," the company said in statement.

"We don't believe competition was a factor since there wasn't a material change in the competitive landscape during Q2, and competitive intensity and our penetration is varied across regions," the company said.

Globally, the company added 2.7 million paid subscribers, compared with analysts' estimate of 5.05 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"While our US paid membership was essentially flat in Q2, we expect it to return to more typical growth in Q3, and are seeing that in these early weeks of Q3," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

The company said it now expects to add 7 million subscribers globally in the current quarter, compared with estimates of 6.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Netflix stock is up 35% so far this year, lagging only Facebook Inc in the FAANG group.

Net income fell to $270.7 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $384.3 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $4.92 billion from $3.91 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.93 billion.

Shares of the company were down about 10% at $325 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.00% 201.8 Delayed Quote.55.50%
NETFLIX -0.97% 362.44 Delayed Quote.36.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
04:45pNETFLIX : adds fewer-than-expected subscribers in second quarter; shares tumble
RE
04:42pNETFLIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pWall St. falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions
RE
04:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Investors Digest Mixed Earnings And Ec..
DJ
04:23pNETFLIX : subscriber growth drops in 2Q, stock tumbles
AQ
04:19pNETFLIX : adds fewer-than-expected subscribers in second quarter; shares tumble
RE
04:09pNETFLIX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:05pNETFLIX : Letter to Shareholders
PU
04:01pNETFLIX : Releases Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
02:25pNETFLIX : Josh charles to co-star in netflix series away
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 170 M
EBIT 2019 2 620 M
Net income 2019 1 548 M
Debt 2019 10 056 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 107x
P/E ratio 2020 63,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 160 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 401,39  $
Last Close Price 365,99  $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX36.74%165 925
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.18%431 942
NASPERS LIMITED24.79%107 513
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA33.44%27 364
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR20.80%25 966
COSTAR GROUP INC73.42%21 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About