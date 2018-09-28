Netflix : adds three new series to thrilling sci-fi drama slate including THE I-LAND, OCTOBER FACTION and WARRIOR NUN

Hollywood, Calif. - September 28, 2018 -- Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, announced three new sci-fi series The I-Land, October Faction and Warrior Nun. These new series join Netflix's growing sci-fi slate which includes recent announcements The Order, Wu Assassins, Locke & Key, V Wars, and Another Life.

Details regarding each new series are below:

NEW SERIES OCTOBER FACTION

Building on the success of the IDW comic book series written by Steve Niles, October Faction follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred's father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn't as idyllic as it seems.

October Faction is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment. IDW Entertainment is the worldwide distributor (excluding Canada) for the series.

Episodes: 10

Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow, Krypton)

Directors: Director X (Superfly, Mister Tachyon, Across the Line), Damian Kindler, Megan Follows (Reign, Anne of Green Gables), Mina Shum (Meditation Park, Ninth Floor) and David Frazee (Vikings, Orphan Black)

Executive Producers: James Thorpe, Steve Niles, Thomas Walden and Eric Birnberg

Co-Executive Producers: George Strayton (Mech-X4, Xena: Warrior Princess) and Melissa Blake (Sleepy Hollow, Heroes)

Producers: John Calvert (X Company, Anne with an E) and Mohamad El Masri (Here and Now)

NEW SCI-FI ADVENTURE SERIES THE I-LAND STARRING NATALIE MARTINEZ, KATE BOSWORTH AND ALEX PETTYFER



The I-Land is a new sci-fi action adventure series. When ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island's extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves -- or die as their worst ones.

Kate Bosworth (The Long Road Home, Still Alice) stars as KC and serves as a producer on the series. Natalie Martinez (The Crossing, APB, Secrets and Lies, Under the Dome) will star as Chase. Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike, I Am Number Four, The Strange Ones, Elvis & Nixon) will star as Brody.

Episodes: 7

Production Company: Nomadic Pictures Entertainment

Showrunner / Director / Writer: Neil LaBute (Billy & Billie, Van Helsing)

Director: Jonathan Scarfe (Van Helsing)

Writer: Lucy Teitler (Mr. Robot)

Executive Producers: Chad Oakes (Fargo, Hell On Wheels) and Mike Frislev (Van Helsing, Wu Assassins)

Co-Executive Producer: Lucy Teitler (Mr. Robot) and Jonathan Scarfe (Van Helsing)

Producers: Kate Bosworth (NONA)

Kate Bosworth Headshot Here, Natalie Martinez Headshot Here, and Alex Pettyfer Headshot Here

NEW SERIES WARRIOR NUN

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Episodes: 10

Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Simon Barry (Ghost Wars, Continuum)

Consulting Producer: Amy Berg (Counterpart, Da Vinci's Demons)

Co-Executive Producer: Terri Hughes Burton (The 100, Eureka)

NWEPs: Stephen Hegyes (White Noise, 50 Dead Men Walking)

Simon Barry Headshot Here and Stephen Hegyes Headshot Here