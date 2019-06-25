Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : anuncia Boca a Boca, novo projeto criativo de Esmir Filho, com estreia prevista para 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

25 June 2019

Netflix anuncia Boca a Boca, novo projeto criativo de Esmir Filho, com estreia prevista para 2020
Receive Press Release Updates

Submit
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 01:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
09:42pNETFLIX : anuncia Boca a Boca, novo projeto criativo de Esmir Filho, com estreia..
PU
08:31pNETFLIX : to Lose No. 1 Show 'The Office' to Comcast in 2021 -- Update
DJ
05:52pJUST OUT : The new extended trailer for Jinn, the first Middle East original ser..
AQ
05:48pWALT DISNEY : Disney poaches Netflix film executive for streaming service
RE
05:47pWALT DISNEY : Disney poaches Netflix film executive for streaming service
RE
05:11pNETFLIX : to Lose No. 1 Show 'The Office' to Comcast in 2021
DJ
11:54aNETFLIX : George Clooney to direct 'Good Morning, Midnight' adaptation
AQ
07:33aIQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
RE
07:04aNETFLIX : Kiara Advani to star in the upcoming Netflix Original film, Guilty
PU
05:41aNETFLIX : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100m paying subscribers
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 218 M
EBIT 2019 2 625 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 9 959 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 108,00
P/E ratio 2020 63,14
EV / Sales 2019 8,52x
EV / Sales 2020 6,96x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 394 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX34.61%147 181
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.86%404 984
NASPERS LIMITED20.36%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA32.19%22 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR14.45%21 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About