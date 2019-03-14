Netflix : has acquired global rights to Mandarin title Green Door starring Golden Melody Awards winner Jam Hsiao

Singapore, March 15, 2019 - Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, has acquired global rights to Mandarin title Green Door.

Starting March 16, Green Door will be available on Netflix for audiences around the world in more than 190 countries, adding to the increasing diversity and breadth of content that Netflix has to offer.

Adapted from Taiwanese author Joseph Chen's novel of the same title, Green Door is directed by Lingo Hsieh, known for her fantasy-horror movie The Bride, which she co-created with Japanese master of thriller Takashige Ichise. Green Door tells the story of Sung-Yen Wei (played by Jam Hsiao), a troubled psychologist who returns from the U.S. to set up his own practice in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past.

The star-studded cast of Green Door includes Golden Melody Awards winner Jam Hsiao, who makes his debut to lead in a drama series, and co-stars Ying-Hsuan Hsieh, Golden Horse Best Actress for her role in Dear Ex, and Wei-Hua Lan, 2018 Golden Bell Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. The cast is joined by promising young actresses Haden Kuo from Tiny Times and Ruby Zhan from The Tag-Along 2.

