Netflix : launches Mobile Plan for India at INR 199/month

New Delhi, July 24, 2019: We're excited to announce the launch of a new mobile plan for India. At INR 199 per month, members will be able to enjoy all of Netflix's content-uninterrupted and without ads-in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet at a time. This is our fourth Indian plan, in addition to the existing basic, standard and premium plans.

'Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world- and they love to download our shows and films. We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets-both on the go and at home,' said Ajay Arora, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix.

According to a FICCI-EY 2019 report, Indians spend 30% of their phone time-and over 70% of their mobile data-on entertainment. Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Chopsticks and Mighty Little Bheem. Thirteen new films and nine new original series are already in the pipeline.

To sign up for the mobile plan:

Download the Netflix app or visit the website www.netflix.com Select the mobile plan for INR 199/month Add account details and try the first month for free (for new members)

In addition, to the introduction of a new mobile plan, we've adjusted prices for our three existing plans as follows:



Mobile - INR 199/month (new tier)

Basic - INR 499/month

Standard - INR 649/month

Premium - INR 799/month

Netflix continues to improve the mobile experience with features like Smart Downloads, mobile previews, and sharing to social media. Most recently, we improved our Android app-by making the sign-up flow for new members and the app load more quickly on entry-level smartphones.





About Netflix



Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.