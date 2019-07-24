Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : launches Mobile Plan for India at INR 199/month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:05am EDT

24 July 2019

See Media Contacts

Netflix launches Mobile Plan for India at INR 199/month

New Delhi, July 24, 2019: We're excited to announce the launch of a new mobile plan for India. At INR 199 per month, members will be able to enjoy all of Netflix's content-uninterrupted and without ads-in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet at a time. This is our fourth Indian plan, in addition to the existing basic, standard and premium plans.

'Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world- and they love to download our shows and films. We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets-both on the go and at home,' said Ajay Arora, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix.

According to a FICCI-EY 2019 report, Indians spend 30% of their phone time-and over 70% of their mobile data-on entertainment. Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Chopsticks and Mighty Little Bheem. Thirteen new films and nine new original series are already in the pipeline.

To sign up for the mobile plan:

  1. Download the Netflix app or visit the website www.netflix.com
  2. Select the mobile plan for INR 199/month
  3. Add account details and try the first month for free (for new members)

In addition, to the introduction of a new mobile plan, we've adjusted prices for our three existing plans as follows:

  • Mobile - INR 199/month (new tier)
  • Basic - INR 499/month
  • Standard - INR 649/month
  • Premium - INR 799/month

Netflix continues to improve the mobile experience with features like Smart Downloads, mobile previews, and sharing to social media. Most recently, we improved our Android app-by making the sign-up flow for new members and the app load more quickly on entry-level smartphones.


About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Receive Press Release Updates

Submit
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 08:04:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
04:05aNETFLIX : launches Mobile Plan for India at INR 199/month
PU
07/23NETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
07/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
07/23NFLX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Cla..
PR
07/23IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/23NETFLIX : Segunda temporada de O Escolhido estreia em novembro
PU
07/22NETFLIX : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netfl..
BU
07/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netflix, ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 197 M
EBIT 2019 2 690 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 93,7x
P/E ratio 2020 54,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,16x
EV / Sales2020 5,92x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 307,30  $
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX14.81%134 547
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.36%433 046
NASPERS LIMITED24.72%108 191
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%74 079
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA31.05%26 515
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.76%22 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group