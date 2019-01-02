Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 06:50:52 pm
263.64 USD   -1.50%
05:25pNETFLIX : Increase of volatility
2018Facebook gave data on user's friends to certain companies - documents
RE
2018AT&T : commits to cutting up to $20 billion in debt in 2019
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix poaches Activision's Neumann for CFO role

01/02/2019 | 06:17pm CET
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it had appointed media finance veteran Spencer Neumann from Activision Blizzard as its chief financial officer.

Reuters reported on Monday citing a source that the media streaming company had poached Neumann from the video game publisher.

Netflix, which is making more of its own films and shows, would like its next CFO to be based in Los Angeles with a focus on production finance, the source told Reuters.

Neumann has served in a variety of finance roles, including at Walt Disney Co. He replaces David Wells, who in August said he planned to step down after 14 years at the streaming media giant.

Meanwhile, Activision on Wednesday named Dennis Durkin as CFO in place of Neumann, who was terminated for violating his legal obligations to the company.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks treated in this article : Walt Disney Company (The), Activision Blizzard, Netflix
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 1.32% 47.26 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NETFLIX -1.20% 264.4 Delayed Quote.39.44%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.66% 107.945 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 824 M
EBIT 2018 1 614 M
Net income 2018 1 193 M
Debt 2018 6 762 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 100,62
P/E ratio 2019 64,04
EV / Sales 2018 7,80x
EV / Sales 2019 6,34x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 390 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
