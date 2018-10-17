Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/17 02:47:47 pm
379.24 USD   +9.48%
02:33pNETFLIX : Top analyst downgrades citing limited margin expansion
RE
02:30pNETFLIX : shares jump after record subscriber growth
RE
07:13aNETFLIX : Can chill
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netflix : shares jump after record subscriber growth

10/17/2018 | 02:30pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas California

(Reuters) - Shares of Netflix Inc soared 11 percent before the bell on Wednesday after the company put fears of a slowdown in growth to bed by racking up 7 million new subscribers between July and September.

The video streaming pioneer shocked Wall Street last quarter by falling short of new subscriber estimates, but Tuesday's figures put its total customer base at 137 million worldwide, 2 million more than consensus forecasts.

At least eight brokerages raised price targets on the stock, with three of them, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Raymond James, raising them just two days after trimming.

"We don't believe in 'open-ended growth stories.' But, darn, NFLX is about as close to one as you can find in today's market," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note.

Analysts pointed to the streaming giant's 'solid trends' in India, and said homegrown shows there like Sacred Games and Ghoul bode well for future growth as it ramps up across some of the developing world's most populous markets.

"NFLX shies away from talking about any one international market too specifically, but it called out growth in Asia, and we believe India is becoming a bigger factor," said JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target by $50 to $480. The brokerage had earlier cut price target to $430 from $470.

Shares of the company were up 11 percent at $384.51 before the bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 841 M
EBIT 2018 1 675 M
Net income 2018 1 212 M
Debt 2018 6 728 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 124,93
P/E ratio 2019 76,85
EV / Sales 2018 9,76x
EV / Sales 2019 7,97x
Capitalization 148 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 381 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX73.54%147 864
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-31.00%343 282
NASPERS LIMITED-19.54%83 116
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%28 229
IQIYI INC0.00%18 888
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP62.20%16 767
