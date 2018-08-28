Log in
Netflix

News

Netflix : signs overall deal with animation creator Alex Hirsch

08/28/2018 | 12:17am CEST

Hollywood, Calif. - August 27, 2018-- Netflix has signed a multi-year overall deal with animation creator Alex Hirsch. Under the terms of the deal, Hirsch will exclusively develop new series and features for Netflix. Hirsch is the creator of the Annie and BAFTA award-winning series, Gravity Falls.

'I couldn't be more excited to join the amazing roster of talent coming to Netflix', said Hirsch. 'Plus it couldn't hurt to be on The Algorithm's good side before The Singularity hits. Awesome things are coming!'

'Alex is an imaginative storyteller with new ideas who's quickly developed a reputation as a fresh new voice in animation,' said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content for Netflix. 'We couldn't be more excited to work with him as we continue expanding our adult animated slate.'

About Alex Hirsch

Headshot of Hirsch Here

Alex Hirsch is a writer, director, producer, and bestselling author best known for creating and voicing the animated hit series Gravity Falls.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Media Contact:

Don Halcombe

Netflix PR

dhalcombe@netflix.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 22:16:10 UTC
