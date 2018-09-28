Log in
Netflix : to double investment in France, produce more local shows

09/28/2018 | 03:42pm CEST
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - U.S. video streaming company Netflix Inc plans to double its investment in France and produce 14 local shows, twice as many as first planned, Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said on Friday.

Hastings did not disclose how much Netflix would invest, though it would be "many millions of euros", he told French radio station BFM Business.

Netflix plans to set up an office in Paris, the CEO told French business newspaper Les Echos in a separate report.

The number of Netflix subscribers has expanded quickly in France and now stands "in the region" of 3.5 million, Les Echos said.

Netflix has clashed in the past with French authorities over local regulations that force broadcasters to pay taxes to finance locally made movies and series.

Separately on Friday, Netflix said https://media.netflix.com/en/company-blog/a-busy-first-year-for-netflix-canada it was on track to exceed an investment of C$500 million (295 million pounds) in Canada over the next five years.

The Los Gatos, California-based firm has been seeing a rise in popularity in international markets.

At least three Wall Street analysts have in recent months indicated that user interest in Netflix is growing, especially in overseas markets such as the United Kingdom and India.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

