Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netflix : to double investments in France, produce more local shows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:56am CEST
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles

PARIS (Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix Inc. plans to double its investments in France and produce 14 local shows, twice as many as previously planned, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said Friday.

Hastings did not disclose how much Netflix would invest in France, though it would be "many millions of euros", he told French radio station BFM Business.

The U.S. tech company plans on setting up an office in Paris, the CEO told French business newspaper Les Echos in a separate report.

The decision comes as the number of subscribers has expanded quickly in France and now stands "in the region" of 3.5 million, Les Echos said.

Netflix has clashed in the past with French authorities over local regulations that force broadcasters to pay taxes to finance locally made movies and series.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
07:56aNETFLIX : to double investments in France, produce more local shows
RE
09/27NETFLIX : orders two female-led dramatic series, VIRGIN RIVER and SWEET MAGNOLIA..
PU
09/27RTL and ITV strengthen advertising partnership
RE
09/26VIDEO BRIEFING : For Apple, video is just one piece of a bigger puzzle
AQ
09/26NETFLIX : MAKING A MURDERER PART 2 Launches Globally Oct. 19
PU
09/26NETFLIX : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/26NETFLIX : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/25NETFLIX : Current report filing
PU
09/25NETFLIX : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/24NETFLIX : Diablo animated series may come to Netflix
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/258 Key Issues Hedge Funds Are Ignoring About Spotify 
09/25NETFLIX SHAREHOLDERS : At What Price? 
09/24ARK WEB : Still A Buy In 2018 
09/24Latest U.S.-China Tariffs Take Effect (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/24WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest U.S.-China Tariffs Take Effect 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 848 M
EBIT 2018 1 681 M
Net income 2018 1 224 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 141,84
P/E ratio 2019 86,05
EV / Sales 2018 10,8x
EV / Sales 2019 8,80x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 381 $
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX88.16%164 551
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-20.21%398 497
NASPERS LIMITED-11.73%97 282
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%31 521
IQIYI INC0.00%18 808
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP72.14%17 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.