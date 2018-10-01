Netflix : to premiere TITANS in international markets
10/01/2018 | 11:22pm CEST
Titans is an all-new 11 episode live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and many others. Titans is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.
Netflix will stream the series globally to its members outside of the US and China.
Executive Producers are Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker and John Fawcett.
The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson.
Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.