NETFLIX (NFLX)
News

Netflix : to premiere TITANS in international markets

10/01/2018 | 11:22pm CEST
  • Titans is an all-new 11 episode live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and many others. Titans is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.
  • Netflix will stream the series globally to its members outside of the US and China.
  • Executive Producers are Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker and John Fawcett.
  • The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson.
  • Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
  • Based on the characters from DC.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 21:21:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 848 M
EBIT 2018 1 681 M
Net income 2018 1 224 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 140,43
P/E ratio 2019 85,20
EV / Sales 2018 10,7x
EV / Sales 2019 8,71x
Capitalization 163 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX94.90%165 783
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-20.75%394 958
NASPERS LIMITED-12.96%94 869
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%32 846
IQIYI INC0.00%20 159
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP77.23%18 101
