NETFLIX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
News 
News

Roku tumbles 15% as Morgan Stanley warns of streaming 'exuberance'

0
12/02/2019 | 01:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York

Roku Inc's high-flying stock tumbled 15% on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the video streaming company, warning that revenue and profit growth could slow next year.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne cut Roku to "underweight" from "equal-weight" and trimmed his price target by $10 to $110, warning of "overall exuberance over all things streaming."

The stock fell $23.50 to $136.87 shortly after midday.

A major winner in the consumer shift away from cable television in favor of Netflix and other streaming services, Roku's stock has gained more than 300% in 2019, even after Monday's slump.

Shares of the San Jose, California company, which reported a wider loss for the September quarter, are valued at an elevated 12 times revenue expected over the next 12 months, compared to a multiple of about 6 for streaming leader Netflix, according to Refinitiv.

"We believe there are risks to growth expectations not reflected in current valuation levels. Specifically, we think revenue and gross profit growth slow meaningfully in '20 and the multiple compresses," Swinburne wrote in a report.

Competition in the streaming market is increasing rapidly, with Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc launching new services last month. AT&T Inc's HBO Max and a new offering from Comcast Corp are expected to enter in 2020.

Reflecting growing competition in hardware used to deliver streaming services, Roku's stock tumbled 28% over three days in September after Comcast said it would offer internet customers a streaming media set top box for free.

Monday's drop in Roku's stock was on track to be just a bit less than the 16% sell-off from Nov. 7 after the company's quarterly report failed to satisfy investors, even after its net loss and revenue exceeded analysts' average expectations.

Also on Monday, Netflix fell 2.2%, trimming its gain in 2019 to 15%. Over last week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the company began streaming its hit mobster movie "The Irishman," which JPMorgan said could boost its shares.

As the streaming video market has become more crowded, Roku has shifted its focus from device sales to advertising, which is now the company's fastest-growing revenue stream.

Eleven analysts recommend buying Roku's stock, while three recommend selling and another three are neutral.

By Noel Randewich
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 134 M
EBIT 2019 2 632 M
Net income 2019 1 527 M
Debt 2019 9 964 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 93,3x
P/E ratio 2020 57,5x
EV / Sales2019 7,34x
EV / Sales2020 6,15x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 361,82  $
Last Close Price 314,66  $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX17.56%137 900
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.40%402 527
NASPERS LIMITED-25.18%62 634
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%50 492
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.25.59%25 552
COSTAR GROUP, INC.81.67%22 452
