Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Netflix, Inc. – NFLX

07/19/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) resulting from allegations that Netflix may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 17, 2019, after market hours, Netflix announced its second quarter of 2019 earnings results. During an earnings call as well as in a letter to its shareholders, Netflix revealed that the Company only acquired 2.7 million new subscribers, significantly below Netflix’s forecast of 5 million new subscribers. On this news, shares of Netflix plummeted $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over the next two trading days to close at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Netflix investors. If you purchased shares of Netflix please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1625.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
