Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Netflix, Inc. – NFLX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) resulting from allegations that Netflix may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 17, 2019, after market hours, Netflix announced its second quarter of 2019 earnings results. During an earnings call as well as in a letter to its shareholders, Netflix revealed that the Company only acquired 2.7 million new subscribers, significantly below Netflix’s forecast of 5 million new subscribers. On this news, shares of Netflix plummeted $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over the next two trading days to close at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019.

