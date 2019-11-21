Log in
THE GODS AND GIANTS ARE COMING: RAGNAROK PREMIERES JANUARY 31 2020 – SEE THE FIRST TEASER

11/21/2019 | 03:06am EST

EMBARGOED UNTIL November 21 AT 9AM CET

Watch the first teaserHere

See First look Images of the SeriesHere

THE GODS AND GIANTS ARE COMING: RAGNAROK PREMIERES JANUARY 31 2020 - SEE THE FIRST TEASER

Amsterdam November 21 -- This is where it all begins! Today Netflix debuts the first teaser and announces thatRagnarokwill release exclusively on Netflix worldwide on January 31st 2020.

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we're headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time...

The six part Norwegian language series is produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price functions as creator, writer and executive producer, executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (Antichrist, Melancholia), producer Stine Meldgaard Madsen (Pros and Cons, Something's Rockin'), script executive Emilie Lebech Kaae and Director Mogens Hagedorn.

The cast of Ragnarok includes David Stakston (Magne), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Theresa Frostad Eggesbø (Saxa), Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor), Emma Bones (Gry), Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist and Gísli Örn Garðarsson.

About SAM Productions

SAM Productions is a Danish screenwriter-based production company with the ambition of working with the strongest talent from the world of TV series and feature films, creating stories for a large audience both in Denmark and abroad. SAM Productions was founded in 2014 by Søren Sveistrup, Adam Price and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

We ask that you please link towww.netflix.com/ragnarokin your coverage.

For press materials, please visit:media.netflix.com

SOCIAL

instagram.com/ragnaroknetflix/

PRESS CONTACT

Christina Haugaard Siim |chaugaardsiim@netflix.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:05:03 UTC
