THE GODS AND GIANTS ARE COMING: RAGNAROK PREMIERES JANUARY 31 2020 – SEE THE FIRST TEASER

Amsterdam November 21 -- This is where it all begins! Today Netflix debuts the first teaser and announces thatRagnarokwill release exclusively on Netflix worldwide on January 31st 2020.

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we're headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time...

The six part Norwegian language series is produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price functions as creator, writer and executive producer, executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (Antichrist, Melancholia), producer Stine Meldgaard Madsen (Pros and Cons, Something's Rockin'), script executive Emilie Lebech Kaae and Director Mogens Hagedorn.

The cast of Ragnarok includes David Stakston (Magne), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Theresa Frostad Eggesbø (Saxa), Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor), Emma Bones (Gry), Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist and Gísli Örn Garðarsson.

SAM Productions is a Danish screenwriter-based production company with the ambition of working with the strongest talent from the world of TV series and feature films, creating stories for a large audience both in Denmark and abroad. SAM Productions was founded in 2014 by Søren Sveistrup, Adam Price and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen.

