VANESSA HUDGENS RETURNING TO STAR IN AND PRODUCE MIKE ROHL'S "THE PRINCESS SWITCH: SWITCHED AGAIN" FOR NETFLIX

Screenplay: Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas, Polar, Fox Live Musical Rent)

Executive Producers: Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Robin Bernheim

Producers: Brad Krevoy, Vanessa Hudgens, Steven McGlothen, AJ Raich

Production Companies: Motion Picture Corporation of America, Brad Krevoy Productions

Logline: When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.

Principal photography is set to begin in the UK this November 2019

Targeting release in 2020