VANESSA HUDGENS RETURNING TO STAR IN AND PRODUCE MIKE ROHL'S "THE PRINCESS SWITCH: SWITCHED AGAIN" FOR NETFLIX
0
10/29/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
Director: Mike Rohl (The Princess Switch)
Screenplay: Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger
Cast: Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas, Polar, Fox Live Musical Rent)
Executive Producers: Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Robin Bernheim
Producers: Brad Krevoy, Vanessa Hudgens, Steven McGlothen, AJ Raich
Production Companies: Motion Picture Corporation of America, Brad Krevoy Productions
Logline: When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.
Principal photography is set to begin in the UK this November 2019
Targeting release in 2020
Hudgens will next be seen in Netflix's THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS and Sony's BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.