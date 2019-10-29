Log in
VANESSA HUDGENS RETURNING TO STAR IN AND PRODUCE MIKE ROHL'S "THE PRINCESS SWITCH: SWITCHED AGAIN" FOR NETFLIX

10/29/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
  • Director: Mike Rohl (The Princess Switch)

  • Screenplay: Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger

  • Cast: Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas, Polar, Fox Live Musical Rent)

  • Executive Producers: Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Robin Bernheim

  • Producers: Brad Krevoy, Vanessa Hudgens, Steven McGlothen, AJ Raich

  • Production Companies: Motion Picture Corporation of America, Brad Krevoy Productions

  • Logline: When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.

  • Principal photography is set to begin in the UK this November 2019

  • Targeting release in 2020

  • Hudgens will next be seen in Netflix's THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS and Sony's BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.


Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 22:16:04 UTC
