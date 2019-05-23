ZACH GALIFIANAKIS STARS IN “BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE” PRODUCED BY FUNNY OR DIE TO BE RELEASED ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 ON NETFLIX
At this evening's FYSEE Event for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in Los Angeles, Zach Galifianakis announced his new film 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' will be released globally on Netflix on September 20th, 2019.
Director: Scott Aukerman
Writers: Scott Aukerman & Zach Galifianakis
Producers: Scott Aukerman, Zach Galifianakis, and Funny Or Die's Caitlin Daley and Mike Farah
Synopsis: Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show 'Between Two Ferns' and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.