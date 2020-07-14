Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Can Netflix stay one of Wall Street's favorite pandemic stocks? Results due Thursday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 14 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc will tell investors on Thursday how home-bound audiences and a lack of live sports have boosted its membership rolls even as streaming competition rises to unprecedented levels.

Shares of the online video pioneer, trading close to an all-time high at $517.94 on Tuesday, have jumped more than 73% since mid-March when much of the world was urged to stay home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. During the same time, the S&P 500 has gained 32.7%.

In April, Netflix wowed Wall Street by reporting twice the number of expected signups for the first quarter, bringing its worldwide total to 182.9 million customers. The company tried to lower expectations by stressing that the pandemic-related boost likely would fade later.

Industry analysts still expect robust growth for April through June. The average forecast for new paying customers is 8.1 million globally, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Netflix has forecast 7.5 million customers for the period, which included the release of "Space Force," "Too Hot to Handle," a Jerry Seinfeld comedy special and a new season of "Money Heist."

At the same time, movie theaters were closed and major sports leagues canceled live competitions.

Consumers did, however, have several streaming options. Walt Disney Co's Disney+ came online in November, and AT&T Inc launched HBO Max in May.

Netflix boosters believe any pandemic lift will help cement the company's long-term position.

"Investment in high-quality episodic content across all genres and films likely ensures the top spot in the living room over time," Cowen & Co analyst John Blackledge wrote in a research note.

One challenge, however, is that the coronavirus has halted many film and TV productions. Investors will look for an update from April, when Netflix said it had enough programming for 2020 and part of 2021.

Twenty-eight analysts rate Netflix "buy" or "strong buy," while 10 say "hold" and five recommend selling the stock. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.96% 26335.3 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
NASDAQ 100 -0.47% 10556.316302 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.37% 10356.865173 Delayed Quote.15.81%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.51% 513.2906 Delayed Quote.62.41%
S&P 500 0.21% 3162.9 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
01:33pCan Netflix stay one of Wall Street's favorite pandemic stocks? Results due T..
RE
12:24pComcast bets on ads with launch of Peacock streaming service
RE
12:03pCROWDED TRADE, HIGH VALUATIONS : why investors worry about tech stocks
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Weekly gain on Wall Street, COVID-19 vaccine expected by early 20..
TI
08:31aComcast bets on ads with launch of Peacock streaming service
RE
08:07aBill Gross predicts value outperforms growth, based on rates correlation
RE
05:39aINVESTORS SEEK MORE EURO EXPOSURE, E : BofA
RE
04:49aINVESTORS SEEK MORE EURO EXPOSURE, E : BofA
RE
07/13Communications Services Down Amid Valuation Concerns -- Communications Servic..
DJ
07/13Stock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 823 M - -
Net income 2020 2 957 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 80,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 231 B 231 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 472,46 $
Last Close Price 525,50 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.62.41%231 117
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED44.04%663 355
PROSUS N.V.32.30%162 872
NASPERS LIMITED42.31%83 777
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.66%55 002
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.74.65%48 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group