Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Communications Services Up As Investors Hedge On Covid Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as traders hedged on the outlook for the Covid-19 spread in the U.S.

The total number of new cases reported in the U.S. Monday rose by the smallest increment since July 7. In one sign that traders were hedging against further spikes in infections, however, shares of Netflix recouped some of their recent losses.

AT&T's Warner Bros. plans to debut its $200 million film "Tenet" from director Christopher Nolan in more than 70 international markets Aug. 26, and in some U.S. cities about 10 days later, over Labor Day weekend, in a sign Hollywood studios are preparing for Covid restrictions to ease. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
04:00pWall Street rises as investors watch stimulus, pandemic and earnings
RE
02:36pWall Street rises as investors watch stimulus, pandemic and earnings
RE
12:26pNETFLIX : 'The Witcher' prequel series in the works at Netflix
AQ
07:37aNETFLIX : announces 'The Kissing Booth 3' for 2021
AQ
07/24'OUTER BANKS' : Netflix renews teen drama for Season 2
AQ
07/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide as China Tensions Flare
DJ
07/24Satellite-TV Business Weighs on AT&T Results -- WSJ
DJ
07/23'SWEET MAGNOLIAS' : Netflix renews drama series for Season 2
AQ
07/23AT&T Profit Sags Under Pressure From Satellite TV, Covid-19 -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/23IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 839 M - -
Net income 2020 2 788 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 78,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 502,33 $
Last Close Price 480,45 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.48.48%211 886
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED38.45%645 501
PROSUS N.V.23.55%155 658
NASPERS LIMITED34.45%79 177
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.84%54 066
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.79.70%49 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group