Communications Services Up As Investors Hedge On Covid Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders hedged on the outlook for the Covid-19 spread in the U.S.

The total number of new cases reported in the U.S. Monday rose by the smallest increment since July 7. In one sign that traders were hedging against further spikes in infections, however, shares of Netflix recouped some of their recent losses.

AT&T's Warner Bros. plans to debut its $200 million film "Tenet" from director Christopher Nolan in more than 70 international markets Aug. 26, and in some U.S. cities about 10 days later, over Labor Day weekend, in a sign Hollywood studios are preparing for Covid restrictions to ease.

