Communications Services Up, But Not By Much, As Netflix Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into bricks-and-mortar sectors.

Shares of Netflix, one of the biggest gainers during the coronavirus lockdown, extended a losing streak ahead of the launch of AT&T's HBO Max rival service.

Streaming service Quibi is beginning to feel the pinch of its lackluster performance since launching last month, as major advertisers seek to defer payments and the company looks to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Access Industries' Warner Music Group said it would proceed with plans to sell shares to the public in an IPO expected to value the company between $11.7 billion and $13.3 billion, despite market setbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com