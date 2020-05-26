Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Communications Services Up, But Not By Much, As Netflix Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into bricks-and-mortar sectors.

Shares of Netflix, one of the biggest gainers during the coronavirus lockdown, extended a losing streak ahead of the launch of AT&T's HBO Max rival service.

Streaming service Quibi is beginning to feel the pinch of its lackluster performance since launching last month, as major advertisers seek to defer payments and the company looks to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Access Industries' Warner Music Group said it would proceed with plans to sell shares to the public in an IPO expected to value the company between $11.7 billion and $13.3 billion, despite market setbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
12:55pFacebook Knows It Encourages Division. Top -2-
DJ
10:16aNETFLIX : 'Dark' Season 3 to premiere June 27 on Netflix
AQ
08:51aIconic Brands Finds A Breakout Year In 2020; Builds Momentum For Sustained Ne..
AQ
05/25UPDATE1 : Japanese Netflix star Kimura likely took her own life using toxic gas
AQ
05/25NETFLIX : Suicide note written by Japanese Netflix star Hana Kimura found
AQ
05/22'ELITE' : Netflix renews teen drama for Season 4
AQ
05/22NETFLIX COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
05/22Philippine lawmaker proposes tax targeting tech giants to fund virus fight
RE
05/21Communications Services Down as Investors Hedge On Reopening -- Communication..
DJ
05/21'13 REASONS WHY' : Netflix teases 'wild ride' with Season 4 posters
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 745 M
EBIT 2020 4 032 M
Net income 2020 2 934 M
Debt 2020 10 234 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 66,5x
P/E ratio 2021 49,8x
EV / Sales2020 8,04x
EV / Sales2021 6,87x
Capitalization 189 B
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 445,23 $
Last Close Price 429,32 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.32.68%188 817
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.92%509 107
NASPERS LIMITED32.27%73 579
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.12%60 395
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.16%35 363
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.16%25 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group