Financials lift S&P 500, Dow despite record U.S. virus cases

* Nasdaq eases from record closing high
* Carnival rises on plan to resume trips in phases
* Netflix rises after Goldman Sachs PT raise
* Dow up 0.63%, S&P rises 0.27%, Nasdaq fell 0.13%
July 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow rose in choppy
trading on Friday, boosted by financial stocks but the sentiment
was fragile as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United
States threatened to further damage Corporate America.
Technology stocks weakened, dragging the Nasdaq from its
third record closing high this week.
The United States registered the largest single-day increase
in new COVID-19 infections globally for the second day in a row
on Thursday. About 41 of the 50 U.S. states have reported an
increase in cases over the last two weeks that has forced
Americans to take new precautions, with several states
backpedaling on reopening plans.
"Investors are still trying to weigh the optimism that we
have seen since the March 23 lows based on generally
better-than-expected economic reports and the belief that the
second quarter earnings will be the trough for this earnings
recession," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at
CFRA Research.
"But the wildcard seems to be the pickup in corona cases,
not just in one location but essentially across the country."
A slate of economic data, including a record monthly
payrolls addition, has pointed to a revival in business activity
in June, fueling the U.S. stock market's stimulus-driven rally.
The S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March lows and
stands about 8% below its record high hit in February.
A bright spot was data showing Gilead's antiviral remdesivir
significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of
death in COVID-19 patients in a late-stage study. Gilead's
shares rose 2.5%.
Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs rose between 2.7%
and 3.4% ahead of their financial results next week, which would
mark the onset of the second-quarter earnings season.
Overall profits for S&P 500 firms are expected to plunge the
most since the financial crisis, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
"With the earnings expectations so low, investors are of the
mindset that they will more likely be exceeded rather than fall
even further," said Stovall.
At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 163.16 points, or 0.63%, at 25,869.25 and the S&P 500
was up 8.40 points, or 0.27%, at 3,160.45. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 14.12 points, or 0.13%, at 10,533.63.
Carnival Corp jumped 9.4% after the cruise line
operator said it was planning to resume operations in a phased
manner and would operate with a smaller fleet on its return.
Netflix Inc rose 3.6% after Goldman Sachs hiked its
price target on the video streaming service's shares.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.09-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 16 new lows.
