Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/10 12:16:00 pm
533.975 USD   +5.16%
11:59aFinancials lift S&P 500, Dow despite record U.S. virus cases
RE
10:41aUS STOCKS-Wall St mixed as COVID-19 case tally hits another record
RE
02:15aNETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Financials lift S&P 500, Dow despite record U.S. virus cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 11:59am EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Nasdaq eases from record closing high

* Carnival rises on plan to resume trips in phases

* Netflix rises after Goldman Sachs PT raise

* Dow up 0.63%, S&P rises 0.27%, Nasdaq fell 0.13% (Adds quote, details; updates prices)

July 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow rose in choppy trading on Friday, boosted by financial stocks but the sentiment was fragile as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States threatened to further damage Corporate America.

Technology stocks weakened, dragging the Nasdaq from its third record closing high this week.

The United States registered the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 infections globally for the second day in a row on Thursday. About 41 of the 50 U.S. states have reported an increase in cases over the last two weeks that has forced Americans to take new precautions, with several states backpedaling on reopening plans.

"Investors are still trying to weigh the optimism that we have seen since the March 23 lows based on generally better-than-expected economic reports and the belief that the second quarter earnings will be the trough for this earnings recession," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"But the wildcard seems to be the pickup in corona cases, not just in one location but essentially across the country."

A slate of economic data, including a record monthly payrolls addition, has pointed to a revival in business activity in June, fueling the U.S. stock market's stimulus-driven rally.

The S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March lows and stands about 8% below its record high hit in February.

A bright spot was data showing Gilead's antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients in a late-stage study. Gilead's shares rose 2.5%.

Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs rose between 2.7% and 3.4% ahead of their financial results next week, which would mark the onset of the second-quarter earnings season.

Overall profits for S&P 500 firms are expected to plunge the most since the financial crisis, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"With the earnings expectations so low, investors are of the mindset that they will more likely be exceeded rather than fall even further," said Stovall.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 163.16 points, or 0.63%, at 25,869.25 and the S&P 500 was up 8.40 points, or 0.27%, at 3,160.45. The Nasdaq Composite was down 14.12 points, or 0.13%, at 10,533.63.

Carnival Corp jumped 9.4% after the cruise line operator said it was planning to resume operations in a phased manner and would operate with a smaller fleet on its return.

Netflix Inc rose 3.6% after Goldman Sachs hiked its price target on the video streaming service's shares.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 16 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.90% 23.4384 Delayed Quote.-35.35%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 9.26% 15.94 Delayed Quote.-71.32%
CITIGROUP INC. 3.21% 51.05 Delayed Quote.-38.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.81% 25916.72 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 10751.771905 Delayed Quote.23.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 10549.085784 Delayed Quote.17.56%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.55% 530.9 Delayed Quote.56.92%
S&P 500 0.42% 3165.56 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.53% 203.82 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
11:59aFinancials lift S&P 500, Dow despite record U.S. virus cases
RE
10:41aUS STOCKS-Wall St mixed as COVID-19 case tally hits another record
RE
02:15aNETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/09NETFLIX : 'The Crown' to have sixth and final season on Netflix
AQ
07/08NETFLIX : 'Umbrella Academy' stars reunite in 1960s in Season 2 trailer
AQ
07/08NETFLIX : Paolo Sorrentino to direct Netflix film 'The Hand of God'
AQ
07/08NETFLIX : Hisense VIDAA 4 is ready to launch
AQ
07/07Communications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Netflix Holds Most Gains --..
DJ
07/07'AWAY' : Hilary Swank plays astronaut in teaser for Netflix series
AQ
07/07Indonesia's Telkom Group unblocks Netflix as it amps digital push
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 803 M - -
Net income 2020 2 957 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 78,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 223 B 223 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,43x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 457,64 $
Last Close Price 507,76 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target -9,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.56.92%223 315
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.89%688 467
PROSUS N.V.32.57%162 264
NASPERS LIMITED44.87%84 159
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.47%57 482
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.83.74%51 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group