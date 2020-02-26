Log in
NETFLIX, INC.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/26 04:00:00 pm
379.24 USD   +5.32%
07:28pIs new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task?
RE
02:20p'TOP BOY' : Netflix renews revival for Season 2
AQ
01:40pNETFLIX : Why Reality Fans Can't Look Away From Netflix's 'Love Is Blind'
DJ
Is new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task?

02/26/2020 | 07:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks during the 10th anniversary ceremony of Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China

A global pandemic and the challenge of figuring out the future of entertainment greeted Bob Chapek on Wednesday as he took over as Chief Executive Officer of Walt Disney Co.

Is he up to the task?

Investors were not convinced and sent Disney shares down 3.7% by the end of the day, but sell-side analysts largely endorsed the succession plan.

Former colleagues said Chapek is well-cast in his new role, at least until former CEO Bob Iger's contract ends on Dec. 31, 2021. Until then, Iger will be executive chairman and direct the company's "creative endeavors."

The company declined to comment.

Over his 27 years at Disney, Chapek ran the Theme Parks and Consumer Products divisions, and was head of distribution at Studio Entertainment.

People who have worked with Chapek, 60, describe a numbers-driven executive with a strong operational background and focus on delivering quarterly results.

Chapek does not seek publicity, these people said, which would allow Iger to maintain a public role until he leaves Disney. The dynamic between the two will be more like a COO/CEO relationship than CEO and chairman, according to former colleagues.

"Chapek is a decent option for complementing the things that Iger doesn't want to do," said a former colleague. "Disney keeps him doing the stuff he does want to do and lets Chapek worry about the trains running on time."

Over the next 22 months, Chapek can rely on Iger's creative instincts to navigate big decisions in the content world, such as whether the company's new streaming service, Disney+, needs more original programming, while Chapek focuses on crises like managing the coronavirus fallout, which could include a material impact on Disney's parks, cruises and film business.

Less certain is Chapek's ability to take bold steps in new directions, such as Iger's $71 billion gamble that by buying 21st Century Fox, Disney could build a subscription video streaming service to compete against Netflix.

That bet led to Disney+, which is viewed as an early success with close to 30 million sign-ups. Maintaining that momentum will be harder as Disney faces new rivals such as AT&T Inc's HBO Max, which is why the media and Wall Street largely expected Kevin Mayer, chairman of Direct to Consumer and International who oversees Disney+, to succeed Iger.

But Mayer, who has been at the company since 1993, had a relatively short time in an operating role compared to Chapek.

The big question for Disney, said one former colleague, is what happens when Iger leaves the company. "That's when the rubber hits the road."

By Helen Coster

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 359 M
EBIT 2020 3 930 M
Net income 2020 2 744 M
Debt 2020 12 249 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 59,8x
P/E ratio 2021 42,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,99x
EV / Sales2021 5,94x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 367,22  $
Last Close Price 360,09  $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.13.95%158 010
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.76%489 528
NASPERS LIMITED-1.29%75 109
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.68%61 612
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-5.18%26 137
COSTAR GROUP, INC.18.16%25 580
