NETFLIX: THE IDHUN CHRONICLES LAUNCHES ON SEPT 10

WILL YOU JOIN THEIR CAUSE?



THE IDHUN CHRONICLES

PREMIERES NEXT SEPTEMBER 10TH ONLY ON NETFLIX

First clip of the new Netflix Spanish Original anime series,

based on the literary success of Laura Gallego

Madrid, August 13th, 2020 - Netflix has confirmed today the release date of its first Spanish original anime series, The Idhun Chronicles, which will premiere in over 190 countries from September 10th. The season will have five episodes of 25 minutes each and it's an adaptation of The Resistance, the first volume of the namesake bestseller written by Laura Gallego. Produced by Zeppelin, the series has been developed in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

The Idhun Chronicles is an epic story full of excitement, friendship and action. Netflix has shared a the first clip of the show, which introduces the main characters, the real heroes that fight for Idhun's freedom and those who will do everything in their hands to stop them:

Jack (Itzán Escamilla): He is thirteen years old and is optimistic, a little impulsive and quite stubborn. He doesn't know why things burn around him when he gets nervous, and he can't explain his snake phobia either.

Victoria (Michelle Jenner): She is cheerful, easygoing and determined in spirit. She has certain magical powers that Shail is helping her develop, but that right now are limited to healing and connecting with the Soul of Limbhad.

Shail (Nico Romero): He's the wizard of the Resistance. When he was a child, a unicorn gave him the gift of magic. Kind and empathetic, he is fascinated by the Earth's technology. He is Victoria's teacher and friend, and will instruct her on how to use her power.

Kirtash (Sergio Mur): He's 15, but he's an experienced killer. His gaze is as cold and deadly, same as the steel of his mighty Haiass sword. He faithfully serves Ashran the Necromancer, the Sheks' powerful ally in Idhun, and has the unwavering support of Elrion the wizard.

Alsan (Carlos Cuevas): He's the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Vanissar. He was educated at the academy of Nurgon in the ideals of honour, duty and justice, and he leads the rebel group known as the Resistance. He is a great master of fencing, and his weapon is the legendary Sumlaris sword. He will instruct Jack in the art of the sword.

About The Idhun Chronicles

The day the three Suns and three Moons came together in alignment over Idhun, Ashran, the necromancer, seized power and the reign of the winged snakes started. The first battle for Idhun's freedom takes place on Earth, where Jack and Victoria fight to stop Kirtash, an assassin sent by Ashran to destroy the idhunites who escaped from his tyranny. However, without knowing it Jack and Victoria are part of a prophecy that will intertwine their destinies in a story full of love and hate that will unchain duels to death and also build unexpected alliances.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

About Zeppelin

Zeppelin (Banijay Group) is a company dedicated to the creation and production of entertainment programs and fiction series in Spain, which has been developing with great success since 1992. It is responsible for the introduction of reality in Spain. In addition, thanks to its constant commitment to innovation, Zeppelin is the creator of 100% original programs, which have been recognized by critics and public and have been exported to other countries. It is also a pioneer in the development of anime projects. Zeppelin successfully develops fiction projects such as the adaptation for Spain of the international youth series SKAM.

