Netflix, Inc.

NETFLIX, INC.

NFLX
Netflix : Disney halts production on some live-action movies

03/13/2020 | 06:13pm EDT
The logo of the Walt Disney Company is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York

Entertainment and media company Walt Disney Co on Friday said it has halted production on some live-action films for a short time on concerns over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

There has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its productions, Disney said in an email statement.

The company said it will continue to assess the situation and resume production as soon as feasible.

Streaming giant Netflix Inc has shut down all scripted TV and film physical production in the United States and Canada for two weeks, the Hollywood Reporter said http://bit.ly/3cWgaFb on Friday.

Warner Bros. Television Group has halted production on some of its 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin, the report said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

