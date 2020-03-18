Log in
Netflix, Inc.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
News 
News

Netflix : Former Prosecutor Sues Netflix Over 'Central Park Five' Miniseries --Reuters

03/18/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

--A former New York City prosecutor is suing Netflix Inc. over how she was portrayed in a miniseries about the "Central Park Five" case, Reuters reports Wednesday.

--The suit was filed by Linda Fairstein in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the report said.

--The suit alleges she is shown as the "mastermind behind a racist plot," and says those scenes "are complete fabrications and readily contradicted by evidence in the public record," according to the report.

--A Netflix spokesperson said the lawsuit is "without merit," and also said Netflix intends to "vigorously defend" the miniseries and the "team behind the series," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-netflix-miniseries-lawsuit/netflix-sued-by-former-prosecutor-over-portrayal-in-central-park-five-miniseries-idUSKBN21529T

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 362 M
EBIT 2020 3 942 M
Net income 2020 2 730 M
Debt 2020 12 070 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,25x
EV / Sales2021 5,33x
Capitalization 140 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 365,87  $
Last Close Price 319,75  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-7.64%140 308
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.99%427 921
NASPERS LIMITED-5.45%53 973
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.42%32 597
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-20.51%22 083
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-1.79%21 793
