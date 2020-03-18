Netflix : Former Prosecutor Sues Netflix Over 'Central Park Five' Miniseries --Reuters

--A former New York City prosecutor is suing Netflix Inc. over how she was portrayed in a miniseries about the "Central Park Five" case, Reuters reports Wednesday.

--The suit was filed by Linda Fairstein in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the report said.

--The suit alleges she is shown as the "mastermind behind a racist plot," and says those scenes "are complete fabrications and readily contradicted by evidence in the public record," according to the report.

--A Netflix spokesperson said the lawsuit is "without merit," and also said Netflix intends to "vigorously defend" the miniseries and the "team behind the series," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-netflix-miniseries-lawsuit/netflix-sued-by-former-prosecutor-over-portrayal-in-central-park-five-miniseries-idUSKBN21529T

