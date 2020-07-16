Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO, Adds 10 Million Subscribers -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg and Joe Flint

Netflix Inc. continued to be a beneficiary of the shelter-in-place world with the streaming giant beating its forecast for new subscribers as it named programming chief Ted Sarandos co-chief executive.

Netflix said Mr. Sarandos has also been elected to the board of directors. The move puts Mr. Sarandos in position to eventually succeed Netflix Chairman and Chief Executive Reed Hastings.

Mr. Sarandos, 55 years old, will continue as chief content officer.

"This change makes formal what was already informal -- that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix," said Mr. Hastings, 59, in a letter to shareholders. Jay Hoag, the lead independent director of Netflix said, "The board and I are confident this is the right step to evolve Netflix's management structure so that we can continue to best serve our members and shareholders for years to come."

The company on Thursday reported 10.1 million net new subscribers, a gain that surpassed the 7.5 million Netflix had projected for the second quarter earlier this year. The increase is less than the company's gain for the first quarter, when it added about 16 million customers as economies and people began locking down amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Like most of Hollywood, Netflix isn't making much content because Covid-19 has halted production of movies and television shows, but it has a large arsenal of programming and is still able to offer new content to viewers.

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company said it ended the second quarter with a total of 192.9 million paying subscribers, up from 182.9 million as of the first quarter and 151.6 million a year earlier.

The company has benefited from heightened demand for television shows, movies and other forms of content that can be streamed at home as the pandemic forces changes in consumer behavior. People in many markets have stayed at home as movie theaters have shut down, sports leagues have delayed competition and entertainment venues have canceled concerts.

"We saw significant pull-forward of our underlying adoption leading to huge growth" during the first two quarters of the year, the company said.

However, Netflix said it expects less growth for the second half of 2020. It anticipates adding 2.5 million net new subscribers in the third quarter, down from a gain of 6.8 million in the year-ago period.

Shares fell more than 10% in after-hours trading. The stock has been one of the strongest performers in the S&P 500 in 2020 and ended Thursday up 63% so far this year.

For the second quarter, Netflix said it added 2.8 million subscribers in the region including Europe and the Middle East, 1.8 million in Latin America and 2.7 million in Asia.

The company reported more than 2.9 million new subscribers in the U.S. and Canada for the second quarter, up compared with a gain of 2.3 million in the first quarter.

Netflix is facing more competition for viewers in North America. Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal has launched its Peacock streaming service. In May, HBO, part of AT&T Inc., began offering commercial-free HBO Max. Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc. also have their own streaming platforms.

Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $6.15 billion, up from $4.92 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected Netflix to generate $6.08 billion in revenue for the latest quarter.

Profit rose to $720 million, or $1.59 a share, from $271 million, or 60 cents a share, the year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.82 a share, according to FactSet.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.50% 26734.71 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
NASDAQ 100 -0.70% 10626.460161 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.73% 10473.828758 Delayed Quote.17.59%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.79% 527.39 Delayed Quote.61.71%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3215.57 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
05:14pNetflix Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO, Adds 10 Million Subscribers -- Update
DJ
05:11pNETFLIX : names content chief Sarandos co-CEO, forecasts weaker growth
RE
04:59pNETFLIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors..
AQ
04:47pNETFLIX : promotes content chief to co-CEO; adds 10M new subs
AQ
04:46pNETFLIX : Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO, Adds 10 Million Subscribers
DJ
04:40pNETFLIX : Adds 10.1 Million Net Subscribers as Pandemic Boosts Home Streaming, N..
DJ
04:19pNETFLIX : names content chief Sarandos co-CEO, forecasts weaker growth
RE
04:12pNETFLIX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pNETFLIX : Ted Sarandos appointed co-CEO of Netflix
PU
04:06pNETFLIX : Second Quarter Letter to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 841 M - -
Net income 2020 2 963 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 80,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 476,92 $
Last Close Price 523,26 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.61.71%230 132
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED36.58%665 640
PROSUS N.V.30.11%160 920
NASPERS LIMITED36.66%82 761
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.32%56 892
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.72.85%48 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group