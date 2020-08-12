Netflix : Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A new musical about
Britain's Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and
air on Netflix Inc in early 2021 before it debuts on
Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday.
The unusual arrangement for "Diana" was made as Broadway
remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We couldn't be more excited to finally be able to share our
show with theater lovers everywhere," the producers said in a
statement. "Though there is no substitute for the live theater,
we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that
Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."
"Diana" had been set to open on March 31, 2020, but the
debut was delayed as Broadway closed its theaters to help
prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The show had
started previews in early March.
The production, which chronicles Diana's courtship and
marriage to Prince Charles and eventual divorce, now is
scheduled to open on May 25, 2021.
The Actors' Equity Association, a labor union representing
stage actors, said it had approved a safety plan for rehearsals
and recording of the musical. The plan includes regular
coronavirus testing, isolating actors and stage managers and
changes to ventilation in backstage areas, the group said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)