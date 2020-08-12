Log in
NETFLIX, INC.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
News 


Netflix : Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway

08/12/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A new musical about Britain's Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix Inc in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday. The unusual arrangement for "Diana" was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We couldn't be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere," the producers said in a statement. "Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."

"Diana" had been set to open on March 31, 2020, but the debut was delayed as Broadway closed its theaters to help prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The show had started previews in early March.

The production, which chronicles Diana's courtship and marriage to Prince Charles and eventual divorce, now is scheduled to open on May 25, 2021.

The Actors' Equity Association, a labor union representing stage actors, said it had approved a safety plan for rehearsals and recording of the musical. The plan includes regular coronavirus testing, isolating actors and stage managers and changes to ventilation in backstage areas, the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 846 M - -
Net income 2020 2 794 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 75,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales 2021 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 512,91 $
Last Close Price 466,93 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.44.31%205 923
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED38.58%629 706
PROSUS N.V.20.94%154 193
NASPERS LIMITED34.14%75 267
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.94%54 699
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.69.66%47 531
